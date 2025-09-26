The Great British Baking Show Season 16 episode 4 recap: Back to school week brings flapjacks and school cake

The Great British Baking Show judge Prue Leith (Image via Getty)

The Great British Baking Show returned with episode 4 of Season 16, which aired on September 23, 2025, on Netflix. The theme for this week was “Back to School,” bringing bakes that were tied to memories of childhood, school dinners, and summer fêtes.

After weeks of cakes, cookies, and bread, the bakers faced challenges that were distinctly British in flavor and nostalgia.

The episode opened with the signature challenge, flapjacks, a treat that might puzzle American viewers but is a staple in the U.K. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith asked the bakers to elevate this classic snack, balancing flavor, texture, and creativity.

The technical pushed contestants into unfamiliar territory with the traditional “School Cake,” a simple sheet cake with icing and sprinkles, recreated entirely by hand without modern tools.

Nostalgic flapjacks and early struggles set the tone for school week in The Great British Baking Show

The first challenge of the week was flapjacks, and the bakers had to turn a simple snack into something memorable.

Tom attempted an ambitious “apple for the teacher” creation with crumble inside, but he ran out of time and left details unfinished.

“You were 15 minutes away from another handshake,” Paul remarked, signaling both promise and disappointment.

Jasmine impressed with raspberry and chocolate flapjacks, described by Prue as “neat as pins,” earning high praise for flavor and texture. Aaron’s version featured Earl Grey buttercream and lemon jam.

Though the flavor combination sounded divisive, Paul called it “a triumph.”

Other contestants struggled in this episode of The Great British Baking Show.

Lesley’s flapjacks, layered with shortbread, failed to bake evenly, costing her decorating time. Nataliia’s broke apart and had to be cut into triangles, which Prue disliked.

Iain presented banana bread-inspired flapjacks that Paul deemed too soft, while Nadia’s flapjacks collapsed under a heavy chocolate topping. Jessika attempted a more grown-up flavor with red wine and poached pear, but the texture disappointed the judges.

The technical challenge followed with “School Cake,” a classic sponge topped with icing and sprinkles. Prue asked the bakers to prepare every element by hand, including the sprinkles themselves.

The effort revealed both skill and endurance. Jasmine once again excelled, while Nadia, Nataliia, and Jessika landed at the bottom, mirroring their earlier struggles.

Creative fête showstoppers raise the bar while one baker faces elimination in The Great British Baking Show

The showstopper challenge required bakers to design a stall for a school summer fête, complete with at least three elements. Contestants embraced playful illusions and carnival-inspired ideas.

Nadia created four items, including donuts, a giant cupcake, and brownie “hamburgers.”

Lesley took a similar path with a coffee and walnut cake disguised as a steak pie, alongside apple biscuits and lollipop-shaped meringues. Paul and Prue were impressed with her creativity and execution.

Nataliia admitted she had never attended a fête, yet her citrus curd-filled backpack cake captured the theme and wowed the judges.

“This really pulls you out of the bottom,” Prue commented, marking a turnaround after earlier setbacks.

Jasmine continued her strong performance with a Hook-a-Duck cake, hopscotch biscuits, and pretzel quoits. Paul described her work as having “both style and substance,” placing her at the top for the second consecutive week.

Not all bakers succeeded. Iain’s Funfetti computer cake melted, leaving judges unimpressed with its appearance and taste.

Jessika’s dinosaur-themed showstopper proved too ambitious, with underbaked textures and clashing flavors. Paul criticized the execution, saying the final product “missed on both flavor and structure.”

By the end of this episode of The Great British Baking Show, Jasmine was awarded Star Baker again, cementing her momentum.

Jessika, however, was eliminated after falling short in all three challenges. The week balanced creativity and nostalgia, showing how a simple school theme could test both technical skill and imagination inside the tent.