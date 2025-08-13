Revisiting the time The Challenge stars Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell announced their first child together

Olivia and Theo (Image via Instagram @oliviaannkaiser)

The Challenge’s Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell gave fans a big update last month.

The two met while filming season 40 of the MTV reality show in early 2024 and went public with their relationship in June that year. On July 6, 2025, they revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.

The announcement came in a joint post, where they wrote,

“Our sweetest little secret 🤍👶🏽✨🍼🌙… We’ve been enjoying some time off the grid, embracing the quiet, the love, and the magic of what’s to come. Now it’s time to let you in on the journey… Our little one is arriving soon.”

Kaiser, who was also on Love Island USA, said her due date is December 5, 2025. They later confirmed they are having a baby boy.

Even though Campbell is from the U.K. and Kaiser is from Alaska, they have stayed together for more than a year, often sharing travel photos online. Both will also be in season 41 of The Challenge.

Campbell also has a son, Aries, from a past relationship with influencer Sapphire Yhnell, who has primary custody.

Relationship timeline and connection in The Challenge

Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell started dating while filming The Challenge season 40 in early 2024. They went public in June 2024, with Kaiser writing,

“He not only accepts but encourages me to be 100% myself. I’m never TOO much or not enough. I ❤️ him.”

They have kept their relationship strong despite living in different countries, making it a point to see each other regularly.

Much of their time together has been during trips, whether visiting each other’s home countries or exploring new places.

Their social media often shows photos and videos from these travels, giving followers a look at their shared experiences and the effort they put into staying connected.

Both returned for The Challenge season 41, which allowed them to spend more time in the same place while also competing.

This return to the show not only kept them in the public eye but also gave fans the chance to see their relationship continue to grow on screen alongside their gameplay.

In July 2025, Campbell posted for Kaiser’s 33rd birthday, writing,

“Happy birthday baby girl ❤️ Been a wild ride since we met.”

Kaiser shared a message for his birthday, saying,

“This year has taken us on the craziest ride, and through it all, you’ve been my calm, my comfort, and my best friend.”

These posts have shown that they have managed both the demands of TV and the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

Pregnancy news and family updates of The Challenge stars Kaiser and Campbell

On July 6, 2025, Kaiser and Campbell shared their pregnancy news on Instagram. In their joint post, they shared the update.

They later said they are expecting a boy, due on December 5, 2025. Kaiser said they kept the news private at first so they could focus on the moment together.

This is another step in their life together, which has included travel, competing on TV, and managing distance.

While waiting for the baby, they have continued to post updates about their lives and work on The Challenge.

Campbell’s family also includes his son, Aries, from a previous relationship with Sapphire Yhnell.

Yhnell has primary custody, but Campbell is active in his son’s life. The baby with Kaiser will make him a father of two.

Fans can expect more updates on social media and in season 41 of The Challenge.

Stay tuned for more updates.