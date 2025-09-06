The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (September 1 to 5, 2025): Taylor Pushes Forward, Thomas Returns, and Ridge Struggles

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

On The Bold and the Beautiful's episodes from September 1 to 5, 2025, several characters in the story took important steps toward or away from making big decisions in their lives. Taylor pushed through with wedding plans because she was desperate for a date, while Ridge was torn. At the same time, Thomas went back to L.A., angry that Brooke had tried to get involved in his parents' relationship and personal problems kept happening.

Ridge's indecision made everyone nervous and Thomas's return brought up old grudges. People were curious about what Sheila and Luna would do next because their plans were still going strong. This week's episodes had a lot of love, heartbreak and surprises, which made the rest of the season look exciting.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything That Happened Between September 1-5, 2025

Taylor’s Push for a Wedding Date

Taylor's desire to marry Ridge was a major plot point from the start of the week. Taylor set a wedding date and prepared for it despite Ridge's objections. She thought a wedding would take their relationship to the next step. Taylor's desperation increased on Thursday when she pushed Ridge harder, sensing his reluctance. She planned an evening to spark Ridge's commitment to their future. Ridge couldn't commit owing to his feelings for Brooke. Taylor tried to keep things on track, but Ridge's uncertainty loomed over their future.

Thomas’s Return and Confrontation with Brooke

The long-awaited return of Thomas to Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 2, sent shockwaves through the storyline. Eager to support his mother’s wedding to Ridge, Thomas quickly found himself at odds with Brooke, who was actively trying to rekindle her relationship with Ridge. Thomas was furious that Brooke was interfering in his parents’ relationship and wasted no time in confronting her. His anger grew when he learned of Brooke’s attempts to sway Ridge back into her life. In a heated conversation, Thomas sternly warned Brooke to stay out of his family’s business, as it was clear that he wanted Ridge to fully commit to Taylor. His return also brought personal revelations; Thomas confessed that he had broken off his engagement to Paris after discovering her and her mother’s betrayal. This admission left Ridge with even more emotional turmoil, as he witnessed the consequences of Thomas's broken engagement and his desire for a strong family bond.

Brooke tells Katie about Ridge

Brooke Logan and her sister Katie talked about Ridge outside of his office, which was across the hall. Brooke said she couldn't believe Ridge was still in love with Taylor, even though they had been together before. Katie felt sorry for Ridge and saw that he was putting off making a choice.

The subject changed when Brooke told Ridge that Thomas was back. She was afraid Thomas would make Ridge feel like he had to stay with Taylor. Thomas didn't make Katie listen because Katie knew Ridge felt the same way about Brooke. Because she was sure Ridge still loved Brooke, she talked about the hot times they had in Italy. Brooke was worried that Thomas's involvement would make things even more difficult, though.

Katie told her sister to trust that Ridge would choose her in the end. Brooke was set after the conversation was over. She remembered the good times she had with Ridge and insisted that their love story wasn't over yet. Brooke and Katie both thought Ridge would have to put off making a decision for a while longer.

Ridge’s Decision to End His Engagement with Taylor

Ridge broke off his engagement to Taylor, which broke his heart. Ridge's fight with himself had been building up all week, especially after Eric kept telling him he should be with Brooke. He told Ridge that Brooke had always been important to him and that his future should be with her, not Taylor. After seeing how upset people were around him, Ridge's doubts grew. Ridge was not able to go through with the wedding as Taylor pushed for a date. He was sorry to break up with Taylor, so he made the choice to do so with a heavy heart. Ridge broke Taylor's hopes by telling her he couldn't marry her in a very sad scene.

Thomas gives Brooke a warning

Brooke is clearly not paying attention in Forrester's design office; she's looking at her phone. Katie sees this and jokes that they should take the phone away from her. Brooke says she's sorry, but Katie tells her not to worry and to talk about it later.

Katie is still worried and says that Brooke is too. Brooke says she sent Ridge a text but hasn't heard back from him. Katie thinks he might be with Taylor because of this. Katie tells Brooke not to worry and to let herself feel what she feels. She also says that Thomas came around the time that Taylor was starting to plan the wedding. Brooke knows that Thomas's past has been hard, but she believes that he really wants what's best for his parents.

Brooke still believes that Ridge will come back to her after he and Taylor break up. Thomas walks in and tells Brooke right away that Ridge and Taylor are going through with their wedding plans. He tells her not to get involved.

