The Bold and the Beautiful Weekly Update (August 18–22, 2025): Luna targets Will, Electra walks out, and Carter makes a move

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful aired its latest set of episodes between August 18 and August 22, 2025, continuing its dramatic streak of twists and confrontations. Viewers saw the lives of the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers spiral into new conflicts. The episodes were broadcast on CBS, with streaming options available through Paramount+. This week brought intense drama at Il Giardino, family struggles, and life-altering confessions.

The story of the show keeps following powerful families in Los Angeles whose lives are all about fashion, love, betrayal, and secrets. The Forresters are still the most important people in the fashion business, and the Logans and Spencers are close friends and business partners with them.

The drama got worse in the episodes from August 18 to 22, 2025, when Luna ran away, made bold moves against Will, and had a life-changing talk with Ridge. Li and Sheila's frantic search and Electra's emotional getaway added to the suspense. The episodes showed what will happen next in the storylines, which made fans excited for what comes next.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episodes (August 18–22, 2025)

Luna sets her eyes on Will

Luna's bold move to go after Will at his promotion party put her back in the center of the drama. She set her sights on him as soon as she got out of jail, knowing this was her chance to make a difference. Luna, who was wearing a mask, played a dangerous game by using Will against Electra in a sneaky way.

The party security wasn't smart enough to catch her, so she got through without being seen. While Will was having fun at the party, Luna skillfully changed the situation by using her fight with Electra to further her own goals. Her main goal was to seduce Will, and her sneaky ways started to make things harder for him to understand.

Electra walks out of the festivities

Electra's emotional exit from Will's party is a key moment in the episode. Luna's manipulation had been making things worse between her and Will. During the celebrations at Il Giardino, Luna skillfully played both sides, making Electra and Will fight.

Electra had had enough of Will's behavior and the constant tension. She chose to leave the party, and she walked out in anger and sadness. Will was torn and confused after Electra left, which led to the end of their relationship. Luna, on the other hand, was happy with the chaos she had caused and watched from the sidelines.

Will’s realization and Carter’s revelation

Will was shocked and confused by the end of the week as he tried to figure out what really happened. The relationship between Luna and Sheila got worse when she told her about her night out. In the meantime, Carter told Ridge about his own plans for the future.

Meanwhile, Hope told Liam that she would always be by his side, giving him a bit of stability in the middle of the week's bad plans. These stories are intertwined to show both betrayal and loyalty, which led to future fights.

From August 18 to 22, 2025, episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful showed a mix of shocking schemes, broken trust, and honest confessions. These shows can be seen on CBS during regular daytime hours or at any time on Paramount+. Fans are waiting for what will happen next in Los Angeles' most dramatic family saga as the week came to a close with unanswered questions.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.

