The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Will’s confusion, Luna’s gloating, and Sheila-worthy stunts come to light

Will and Luna from The Bold and the Beautiful

Schemes and mysteries hide the potential of destroying peace and lives on The Bold and the Beautiful with murderer Luna on the loose. Her obsessive liking for Will drove her to wreck his future. However, whether her now-reformed grandmother, Sheila, discovers her secret remains to be seen. Elsewhere, Liam may come to a realization about Hope soon.

The past week on The Bold and the Beautiful played out Luna’s sinister plan of trespassing into Will’s merriment. Held at Il Giardino, Will attended the party with Electra, Zende, Lainey and other interns from Forrester Creations. As they partied, Luna disguised herself as the bartender-waitress and served Will the banned, high-potency drink.

She later proceeded to rape the drunk Will wearing Electra’s mask and letting him mistake her for his girlfriend. Meanwhile, Li found Luna missing at home and informed Sheila. Sheila searched her husband’s restaurant, but Luna hid away from her grandmother. The long-running CBS soap saw Luna chastised by both the older ladies for risking all their efforts, after she returned home.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Will’s realization will lead to more muddle

After spending intimate moments with the one, who he thought was his girlfriend, Electra, Will was left with hazy memory. However, when Electra pointed out on Friday’s episode, dated August 22, 2025, that she left and never returned, the young Spencer realized that he spent the intimate time with someone else.

As reality hits Will, he will remain frantic to search out the woman he spent his drunk night with. Since Electra believes he waited for her, Will may plan to remain quiet about his mistaken escapade. However, he may still want to know who was with him at Deacon’s spare bedroom.

While he may suspect Lainey at first, the latter will soon dispel his idea, leaving young Spencer in the fog. Since, Will believes Luna dead, the latter may never cross his mind as an option. As such, he may consider reaching out to Deacon and Sheila to know about any other woman. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that it may be a long time before Luna’s truth comes out in the open.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Luna remains gleeful

While scolded and warned by both her grandmothers, Luna seemed to disregard their concerns after coming home. Instead, she secretly shared part of the truth with Sheila as she informed the latter about attending the party at Il Giardino. Sheila assumed that she must have been disguised since no one recognized her. Moreover, Sheila was amused at Luna enjoying herself with Will.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Luna will continue to act weirdly happy which may put her grandmothers on edge. Since, Li has no inkling about Luna’s whereabouts that night, she will continue to worry. More so, since Luna’s exposure puts her career and reputation at risk, besides destroying the culprit’s freedom.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Sheila discovers seeds of suspicion

B&B fans may remember Sheila went looking for Luna at the restaurant suspecting she might be there after getting the panicked call from Li. Later, after returning, Luna disclosed to her grandmother about having a good time with Will. Assured that no one recognized Luna and her granddaughter was safe, Sheila happily dismissed Luna’s actions at the party.

However, the spoilers hint at Will’s desperation to figure out his unknown bed-partner, leading him to Sheila. Before the upcoming weekend, Will may try to send out feelers to Sheila about any other woman who might have been around that night when he was in the spare bedroom.

This may raise Sheila’s suspicions as she tries to connect dots between Will’s foggy bedroom experience and Luna’s claims of spending a great time with Will. Sheila may construe the events of the night and arrive at a conclusion. Whether she confronts her granddaughter with the truth remains to be seen.

The other story arc featuring prominently in the coming weeks involves Hope’s marriage. While Carter may offer to elope with her, Liam may realize that he wants Hope back in his life to complete his family. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to grasp Sheila’s comprehension, Will’s predicament and Hope’s decision.