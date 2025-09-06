The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Ridge breaks Taylor’s heart, Will confronts Luna and Brooke faces Thomas’ wrath

Brooke, Thomas, Taylor, Luna and Will on The Bold and the Beautiful

Secrets lurking off limits are ready to spill out on The Bold and the Beautiful as Ridge finally makes a decision and Luna oversteps in her advantageous position. Thomas may warn Brooke to back off, just as Ridge will stand his ground against his wedding. Expectedly, this leaves Taylor distraught. Elsewhere, Will takes Liam’s help to arrive at the location from where he receives Luna’s anonymous messages.

The past week on The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed Thomas’s return to town and to his mother’s life. As he expressed his excitement at his parents’ reunion, he also informed his father about breaking up with Paris over the fraud on Liam.

Catching his father exchanging a loving hug with Brooke, Thomas took it upon himself to chastise Brooke and push Ridge to go ahead with his wedding. He also clashed with his grandfather about Brooke coming between Ridge’s wedding to Taylor.

On the other hand, Electra and Will sealed their romance with intimacy while the latter continued to remain worried about his fuzzy party night experience. Meanwhile, Sheila informed Luna about Will and Electra taking the next step, leaving the criminal agitated. Unable to get herself impregnated by Will, Luna plans to destroy Will’s relationship on the long-running CBS soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge crushes Taylor’s hopes

While feeling torn between his love and his commitment since his return from Italy, Ridge’s final straw was Taylor’s enthusiasm for setting a wedding date. Pushed to hurry into his wedding, Ridge finally informed his fiancée on Friday, September 5, 2025, that he did not wish to go ahead with his wedding.

While predictably, Taylor is shocked by this revelation weeks after he assured her of his commitment, she may not want to let go easily. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Taylor will continue to reason out with Ridge.

However, the Forrester scion will remember his father’s advice of following his heart for happiness and refuse to give in to Taylor’s emotional arguments. While Taylor may try to guilt-trip Ridge into acceptance, Ridge may not budge this time around. This may add to the tension with Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Will locate the source of the anonymous messages

Luna took advantage of a drunk Will to get pregnant and enjoy carrying the Spencer family baby. However, she failed in her plan. Despite being disappointed, Luna overstepped her advantage. She sent Will text messages, pretending to be a secret admirer.

She may send a picture of the mask she wore at his party the night of their intimacy. While still riddled by his hazy intimacy, Will likely gets rattled by the mysterious messages. To add to that, the image of the mask will likely shake him up and he may decide to act upon his situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Will may try to locate the source of the messages. He may ask his brother, Liam, for help in the matter. The tech expert brother may unravel the mystery and come to a location from where the messages are being sent. Armed with the intel, Will may arrive at Li’s apartment.

Luna may need to hide in the bathroom as Will challenges her and wants to speak with her. Whether she gets exposed to Will’s shock remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas criticizes Brooke for his mother’s predicament

Thomas is in a volatile mental state, considering his recent breakup with Paris. As he told his father, he is looking for joy in his parents’ reunion. As such, he considers Brooke an enemy to his happiness. While he has already warned her away from coming between his parents, he may not rest till he kicks up a storm over this.

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Thomas will learn that his father walked out of the wedding plans. While Thomas will feel distraught at finding his mother unhappy once again, he may rush back to blaming Brooke.

The coming week promises to present more clashes between Thomas and Brooke as Thomas lashes out at the latter for destroying his mother’s life. However, he may find his father and grandfather in Brooke’s team.

Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to watch Thomas’s furious outburst at Brooke as his father takes a stand against marrying Taylor and Will almost reaches Luna.