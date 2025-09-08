The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Ridge calls off wedding to Taylor, Brooke’s destiny confirmed, and Thomas explodes over family fallout

Brooke, Thomas, Taylor and Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful

Relations take a rebound turn again on The Bold and the Beautiful as Ridge returns to his destined love. Monday, September 8, 2025, will find the eternal love triangle in its tussle again.

However, this time around, Thomas finds himself at the centre as the self-appointed advocate for his mother. It is likely that Eric may face some criticism in the upcoming arc.

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Eric reiterating that Ridge’s emotions belong with Brooke. Since Brooke emphasized the same, Ridge finally informed his fiancée about his decision to step back from the wedding. This jolt arrived for Taylor after she started planning for the wedding date.

Meanwhile, Thomas arrived in town and expressed delight at his parents’ reunion. He cornered his father for leaning towards Brooke once again.

After explaining the low point in his life over his broken engagement, Thomas insisted he would seek peace and joy in his parents’ upcoming happiness.

Elsewhere, Luna’s pregnancy test results were negative. As such, the disappointed murderer schemed other ways of worming into Will’s life on the long-running CBS daily soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge backs out of his wedding

Friday, September 5, 2025, saw Ridge muster the courage to break Taylor’s heart. As the latter continued to remain oblivious of the tension in Ridge’s approach, she pushed to set a wedding date at the earliest.

On one hand, she over-trusted Ridge even after the mishap in Italy, while on the other, she missed the recent signs of retreat in Ridge.

That left Ridge scrambling to put a stop to getting hitched. As such, he informed his fiancée that he would not marry her after all.

Expectedly, this declaration leaves Taylor devastated. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Taylor may not take kindly to this change of her status.

As such, Taylor may pile the blame on Brooke for manipulating his love. She may also accuse Eric of pushing Ridge towards her nemesis.

While her relationship is beyond repair, she may continue to hope to guilt-trip Ridge back into her life.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke is back into her relationship

Since taking up the CEO’s chair after the coup, Brooke felt left out by her “destiny”. With Ridge ending up in Taylor’s arms, Brooke pined for his love for months on end.

With Eric rooting for her, she had a strong stand when she claimed that Ridge loved her and must return to her. Things looked up after her mishap in Italy.

While she awaits Ridge breaking off his engagement to Taylor, Brooke finds a strong critic in Thomas. In response, she may emphasize that it was Taylor who proposed marriage to Ridge and now wants the wedding early.

This, according to Brooke, proves Ridge was not really willing to marry Taylor.

Meanwhile, while unaware, Brooke’s future is turning for good. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know, Ridge called off his engagement to get back with her. As such, she may rest assured after she learns about Ridge’s stance.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas is furious about his mother’s fate

As he had mentioned to his father, Thomas needs his parents’ reunion to add joy to his life after his recent breakup with Paris.

As such, he is unhappy with his father for turning back towards Brooke even after being engaged to his mother. He also criticizes his grandfather for belonging to team Brooke.

The upcoming arc on The Bold and the Beautiful will find Thomas clashing with Brooke. Just like his mother, Thomas believes Brooke responsible for ruining the chances of Ridge-Taylor reunion.

Appointing himself as his mother’s mouthpiece, Thomas will continue to confront Brooke.

He may accuse her of destroying his parents’ marriage every time they find happiness in each other.

He may allude to the past cycles of the same. Thomas may remain unaware of his father’s declaration till Monday, September 8, 2025.

The other arc on the soap involves Luna’s foolhardy scheme of sending anonymous messages to Will, who may plan to take things into his hands.

Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch Thomas’s wrath as Brooke defends herself and Taylor argues to hold on to her relationship.