The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam chooses Hope while Will scrambles to hide shocking secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 25, 2025, tease a day filled with emotional crossroads and hidden truths. Liam Spencer makes a pivotal choice about his future, deciding that Hope Logan is the woman he wants to reunite with.

His father, Bill, offers guidance as Liam resolves to put his family back together.

Meanwhile, Hope faces her own romantic dilemma as Carter Walton pushes for marriage, but Ridge Forrester steps in with doubts about Carter’s haste.

At the same time, Will Spencer struggles with panic after realizing the woman he spent the night with was not Electra Forrester.

Determined to shield his relationship, Will conceals the truth as Luna Nozawa's manipulations continue.

With love triangles and foiled proposals, this episode lays the groundwork for high-stakes drama and personal consequences at Forrester Creations.

Liam chooses Hope after Bill’s guidance

Liam Spencer turns to his dad, Bill, for guidance as he attempts to figure out where his future should go. After struggling with his feelings, Liam decides that he needs to be reunited with Hope Logan.

Bill advises his son to prioritize family and recommends that he follow through with a reunion with Hope.

The update comes after a hard time when Liam was tricked into thinking he was going to die, only to discover the reality about Grace's lying.

Today, having had a new lease on life, Liam wants to put Hope and their daughter Beth first.

Carter proposes to Hope, but Ridge intervenes

Carter Walton decides it is time to take the next step with Hope and pushes for marriage, even raising the idea of eloping. Hope listens to his heartfelt pitch, but before they can move forward, Ridge Forrester interrupts.

Ridge urges Carter to reconsider whether he is rushing into things too quickly, given his history of moving fast in relationships.

Carter, however, insists he is serious about making Hope his future. The conversation raises questions about whether Carter’s eagerness will backfire, especially as Liam’s renewed interest in Hope begins to complicate the situation further.

Will panics after waking up with the wrong woman

Will Spencer faces immediate panic when he realizes the woman he spent the night with was not Electra Forrester.

Unaware that Luna Nozawa manipulated the situation by impersonating Electra, Will only knows that something is wrong and is horrified by what happened.

Since Electra believes they are about to share an important first moment together, Will chooses to hide the truth. He resolves to cover up his confusion to protect his relationship, but the weight of what he cannot explain leaves him unsettled.

His secrecy threatens to unravel everything as the storyline continues.

Electra looks forward to her first time with Will

While Will is consumed by anxiety, Electra Forrester remains optimistic about her relationship. She looks forward to finally taking the next step with Will, believing their bond is only getting stronger.

Unaware of the deception that unfolded, Electra expresses her excitement and trust in Will, which puts him in an even more difficult position.

Luna hides her scheme behind a smug smile

In the background of Will and Electra’s relationship drama, Luna Nozawa maintains her confidence after manipulating her way into Will’s bed.

Luna’s actions leave her satisfied, as she believes she has secured exactly what she wanted. While Will tries to bury the truth and move forward with Electra, Luna’s interference lingers as a hidden threat to their relationship.

Her involvement creates a dangerous dynamic that could explode once the truth eventually surfaces.

For now, Luna’s smug demeanor indicates she feels she has the upper hand, leaving Will vulnerable and caught in her web of deceit.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.