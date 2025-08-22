The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from August 25 to 29, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025, tease a mix of confusion, confrontations, and emotional turning points. Will Spencer wakes up after his promotion party with little memory of the night before, struggling to piece together what happened as guilt begins to weigh on him.

His quest for solutions even takes him to Sheila. Sheila's controversial history raises questions about what Will might find out from her. In the meantime, Carter Walton's plans with Hope Logan are foiled when Ridge interferes, causing fresh tensions and conversations over commitment and loyalty.

Hope also confesses to Deacon, while Liam Spencer is compelled to realize his true feelings about his future and his family, and Bill intervenes to provide him with advice. As Carter pressures to wed Hope and Liam focuses on getting back together with her, the scene is set for complicated choices and potential heartbreaks.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 - Will wakes up confused, while Carter’s proposal to Hope is interrupted by Ridge

Will Spencer struggles with confusion after waking up from the previous night and is unsure of what really happened. Meanwhile, Carter Walton’s proposal to Hope Logan takes an unexpected turn when Ridge Forrester interrupts. Although Carter has already popped the question and Hope has said yes, Ridge’s timing brings tension to the moment.

On another front, Bill Spencer offers guidance to his son, Liam Spencer. Bill helps Liam sort through his feelings and encourages him to think about what he truly wants moving forward, especially concerning his family and his future with Hope.

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Will struggles with guilt, while Liam makes a heartfelt plea to Hope

Will continues to grapple with the consequences of his night out, weighed down by guilt and struggling to piece together the events of what occurred. His unease and bewilderment only increase as he wonders what happened. Meanwhile, Liam makes an emotional appeal to Hope, basing his argument on her emotions and need for family harmony.

The episode also reunites Ridge and Carter as the two men decide to make a pact. The pact indicates that in spite of Ridge's previous interruption, the two men can possibly be aligning on some terms, although details of their arrangement remain important for what follows.

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Hope confesses everything to Deacon, opening up about her struggles

Hope determines that it is time to lighten her load and reveals everything to her dad, Deacon Sharpe. Deacon listens while Hope opens up about inner turmoil that can affect her relationship with Carter, as well as her messy past with Liam.

This admission lays the foundation for changing dynamics among the Logan family members. The drama that has trailed Will's blurry night continues to hang in the balance, despite the fact that he has yet to get to the bottom of things.

Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Will turns to Sheila for answers about his missing memories

Will’s desperation for clarity pushes him toward an unlikely source of help. He turns to Sheila Carter, hoping she can provide answers about what really happened during his hazy night. With his memories fragmented and his guilt increasing, Will feels Sheila may be the only one who can help him piece things together.

This move raises concerns about how much influence Sheila could gain over him by holding onto information he desperately needs. At the same time, the secrecy surrounding the situation threatens to complicate his relationship with Electra and the dynamics within the Spencer family.

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Liam vows to reunite his family, while Carter pushes to elope with Hope

The week ends with significant action from both Liam and Carter. Liam sets his mind on bringing his family back together, making it clear that his top priority is getting back with Hope and Beth. At the same time, Carter acts on his own terms.

Determined to make a future with Hope, he is willing to elope with her and charge forward with their commitment. All this sets up for a confrontation as Liam's resolve and Carter's determination are set to clash.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful ​​​​​​on CBS and Paramount+.