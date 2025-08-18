The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from August 18 to 22, 2025

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which is set to air from August 18 to 22, things might take a dramatic turn as mysteries unfold, and celebrations may take a shocking turn. Luna is back in full force, stirring up trouble for Will, who can’t catch a break. Carter’s determined to make his love life work, no matter how many attempts it takes. Li and Sheila are second-guessing their choices, and nobody trusts anyone the way they used to.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 18, 2025

Monday, August 18, 2025

The week on The Bold and the Beautiful may start with Luna walking right into Will’s event. No one quite knows what she’s up to, or the fact that she is back from the grave. But it doesn’t take long for her to be at the center of things, leading Will on, pushing Electra’s buttons, and setting the party into a slow spin.

On the other hand, Li and Sheila will both be left stunned after learning of Luna’s absence. This plot is set to leave everybody in shock.

Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Further on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna wouldn’t be able to help herself. She will be seen watching as her little tricks play out, getting a quiet kick from every bit of confusion in Will’s eyes. Everyone else would start to feel the pressure, each person guessing who’s telling the truth and who’s keeping secrets. Luna always seems to be a step or two ahead, enjoying the chaos as it builds around her.

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Later on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon might be seen with Will sharing words about the Il Giardino mess. On the other hand, Luna will be seen lining up her next move while Will tries to untangle what she started. Nobody trusts like they used to. Will her plan again involve endangering someone’s life? Possibly Electra, since Steffy is out of town?

Thursday, August 21, 2025



Further on The Bold the the Beautiful, Will would be left matching puzzle pieces that never seem to fit. Spoilers suggest, each time he’s close to the truth, Luna moves things just out of reach.

Elsewhere, Li and Sheila would be done with Luna’s trouble-making attitude. However, would Li regret her decision to save Luna’s life? Meanwhile, would Sheila tell Deacon about the drama that is set to come his way, and the truth about Luna being alive?

Friday, August 22, 2025



By the end of the week, Will is going to be left confused about the previous night, and it looks like Luna will somehow end up pregnant with his child. Meanwhile, Carter will propose to Hope, but Ridge will interrupt the moment, even though Carter will have already popped the question, and Hope will have said yes. Elsewhere, Bill will step in to help Liam figure out what he truly wants.

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network or Paramount+