The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (September 15 to 26, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Will, Luna and Li on The Bold and the Beautiful

Fate takes a turn on The Bold and the Beautiful’s upcoming storyline as Brooke faces resistance to her marriage and Luna handles her aunt’s wrath. While Will exposes Luna’s crime, Remy takes a stand against the latter. Meanwhile, Li braces to face the consequences of her unlawful act and Carter realizes a truth about his relationship with Hope.

The past couple of weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge’s relationship changing as he dumped his fiancée. Leaving Taylor heartbroken, Ridge asked Carter to officiate a quick wedding with Brooke in his office. After Taylor informed Thomas about her cancelled engagement, the latter rushed to Forrester Creations to chastise Brooke for destroying his mother’s life.

Elsewhere, Luna posted an anonymous message for Will, who, in turn, took Liam’s help to trace the source location of the message. As he arrived at Dr. Li’s house, he was shocked to find an alive Luna. The latter tried to seduce him to bed, referring to their last encounter. As Will realized the truth of his hazy party night event, he warned to put Luna back into prison.

While Luna escaped to her neighbor’s house, Will rushed home to inform his parents about his eerie encounter. Meanwhile, on the long-running CBS soap, Liam opened his heart to Hope and also derailed Carter’s plan to set a wedding date.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Luna can run but cannot hide

After being discovered hiding in her aunt’s house by Will, Luna rushed to her neighbor’s house to take refuge. Her neighbor, Remy Pryce, was equally shocked to find her alive. A rattled Luna tried to convince him to allow her to hide in his place till she has her next plan ready.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Remy will want to know the whole truth. After Luna explains how she exploited Will’s drunk condition and what she plans to do henceforth, Remy will likely refuse to let her crash at his place. He may make his newly arrived boyfriend the excuse for his refusal.

Incidentally, Remy’s new boyfriend is likely to be played by actor Harrison Cone, who is slated to start his soap journey from September 16, 2025. Cone is rumored to be playing Deke, who may be related to Deacon Sharpe or Nick Wagner.

As such, Luna will soon be back at her place to face the Spencer family and her aunt Li. She will be cornered by Bill and Katie while Li will get physical with her in rage.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Li is shaken out of her love

Dr. Li took a great risk when she saved Luna and hid the comatose patient in her house while declaring her dead to the world. She intended to help Luna unlearn all her bad traits and instill some goodness in her, as Li believed Luna could be reformed. She eventually had Sheila as a friend and collaborator.

As such, when she finds the Spencers at her home accusing Luna of raping Will and sending anonymous text messages, she will likely lash out at her niece. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows Li using her hand to strangle Luna out of rage and calling her evil. While she may not actually suffocate her, the emotions are evident.

On one hand, Li stands to lose her reputation and her license for hiding a murderer in her house and lying about her death. On the other hand, Li will need to face her adoptive son, Finn Finnegan, who will confront her for the reasons behind her actions. Finn may also call up Steffy to let her know that Luna is not dead after all.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Taylor makes a promise

After months of trial and worries, Taylor let Ridge go to his “destiny”. While she had welcomed him when he turned to her fresh from Brooke’s perceived betrayal, she soon proposed to him. Moreover, she let him go to Italy with Brooke, hoping that Nick would capture Brooke’s heart. However, a freak accident brought the eternal couple together and Taylor was dumped.

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will see Taylor lashing out at Eric, who may stop by to comfort her. Taylor will claim that Ridge will not be happy with Brooke for long. However, next time Brooke breaks Ridge’s heart and he comes running to her for comfort, she will not be available for him.

Another arc in the soap’s focus is Hope’s entangled romance. After Liam’s romantic confession, Hope feels drawn to her former spouse. Carter will soon be dismayed to realize this turn of events. He may soon call off their engagement for Hope to get back with Liam.

Continue watching The Bold and the Beautiful to catch Luna’s predicament, Li’s decision and Hope’s situation in the coming weeks.