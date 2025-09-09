The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 10 to 19, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Carter, Hope and Sheila from The Bold and the Beautiful

Desperate schemes to hold on to relationships mark The Bold and the Beautiful plot for the upcoming episodes. On one hand, Taylor is unable to face the facts that Ridge has, once again, ditched her love for Brooke’s. On the other hand, Luna is engulfed in her own daydream of being part of the Spencer household and Will’s life, leaving Sheila scared to lose Deacon’s love. Elsewhere, Hope leans towards Liam, leaving Carter worried.

The past few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful played out Luna’s crazy propositions as she raped a very drunk Will Spencer, wanting to get pregnant in the process. Meanwhile, Will suffered guilt for being intimate with a woman he does not remember.

However, he and Electra took their relationship to the next threshold. Elsewhere, Hope handled Liam’s declaration of love alongside Carter’s pressure to marry soon.

The Forrester family encountered drama with Thomas’s return to town. After his breakup from Paris, Thomas pushed his father to go ahead with the wedding in a bid to find some happiness.

Moreover, he clashed with Brooke for destroying Taylor’s happiness yet again. He also confronted his grandfather for siding with Brooke instead of Taylor.

However, Ridge felt torn between his love and promise, till Taylor pushed to set the earliest wedding date. The long-running CBS daily soap saw Ridge snapping out of indecision, and backing out of his wedding.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Hope faces a dilemma

Hope has recently been put in the centre of a tug-of-war as Liam expressed his desire to get back his family with her. At the same time, Carter showed impatience, asking to wed soon. Since Hope’s feelings for Liam was rekindled during his medical fiasco, she spent a lot of time in his company.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Hope’s impasse will get more intense as Carter’s drive becomes more forceful. Carter will realize that Liam is intent on pulling Hope back in his life, despite being cancer-free. As such, he will fight harder to hold on to his dream of marrying Hope.

However, Hope may feel an inclination to go back to her former life with Liam, while still unable to shake off her newfound romance with Carter.

On the other hand, Daphne may advise Carter to let Hope go to her former love. This may leave Carter frustrated and fixated on setting an early wedding date.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Sheila fears for her marriage

Sheila Carter has come a long way from the evil and deranged criminal to almost respectable married co-owner of Il Giardino. Not only has she redeemed herself as a decent citizen, but she also saved Steffy from getting killed by taking a bullet instead. However, her love for her criminal granddaughter, Luna, stays intact.

As such, she was happy that Luna survived the shooting ordeal and is ready to take on her life. She also supplied Luna with pieces of information on Will for fun.

However, she was shocked to realize Luna drugged and raped Will. While she kept Luna’s secret hidden from Li as well, the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will find Sheila upset with her situation.

After Will’s approach about the woman in his room, Sheila may feel a pang of conscience. She will be worried about Deacon finding out Luna’s existence if the latter continues to expose herself to dangerous situations.

Sheila may fear about Deacon’s reaction if he learns how she kept Luna’s survival a secret and continued meeting her murderess granddaughter. She may wonder whether her marriage would be at risk. However, she may find an unlikely friend in Li.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Chaos in the Forrester family

Ridge has pushed back against Taylor’s emotional response to his breakup. Despite his fiancée trying to guilt-trip him, Ridge has let Taylor down.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest, he will soon inform Brooke and others about his cancelled wedding plans. This will take the “destined” couple to the bed for some intimate moments of love.

Meanwhile, Thomas will be livid after learning that his father let down his mother’s hopes again. As such, there may be much fireworks on the soap. Thomas is expected to inform Steffy who may be equally angry with the current state of affairs. How far would Thomas go in his anger remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch Hope struggle with romantic dilemma as Thomas causes mayhem over Taylor’s broken heart, and Sheila has qualms about her marriage.