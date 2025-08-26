The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (August 27 to September 5, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Image shows Will, Liam, Hope and Ridge from The Bold and the Beautiful

Relationships are slated for jolts and shakeups on The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna plays her sinister plan and Liam has a romantic realization. Liam is considering a reunion with Hope, while Carter looks forward to his marriage. Meanwhile, Ridge is locked between two loves of his life. Elsewhere, Will looks to clear his memory of his drunken hook-up during his celebration party.

The past few episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful played out Luna’s evil scheme to trap Will. She disguised herself to crash his party at Il Giardino and served him high-potency alcohol. After Deacon put up the very drunk Will in a spare bedroom, Luna donned Electra’s party mask and r*ped Will while he mistook her for his girlfriend.

Returning home, Luna shared cryptic information about her actions with Sheila. While Sheila chastised her granddaughter, she was relieved to know no one recognized Luna. Elsewhere, a groggy Will hugged Electra in the office the next day. However, the latter denied coming back to him after the party. This put Will in an awkward situation.

The long-running CBS soap also found Bill discussing Liam’s future as the latter showed interest in getting his life under control.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Will’s quest goes on

After his recent drunken intimacy with an unknown woman, Will was confused when Electra denied coming back for him. He next tried to extract intel from another intern, Lainey. However, she raved about dancing with Zende, clearing any suspicion from Will’s mind.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Will may continue looking for the unknown woman he spent his night with. However, with no option at hand, Will may resort to chatting with Sheila.

This may put Sheila on guard when she realizes that Will may have snippets of memory from the night. Will may also share his predicament with his mother, who will insist that Will is the victim here. She may ask him to forget about the woman who took advantage of him.

Meanwhile, Electra may feel Will is hiding something. Whether this affects their romance remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Liam wants to settle down

Recently, on his father’s query, Liam expressed his interest in settling down into family life with Hope. He felt the desire to complete his family with Beth and Hope. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam will likely push Hope to get on board with his idea.

Hope will likely assure him of being a co-parent for Beth. However, she may reject Liam’s proposal, reminding him of her engagement with Carter. There is a possibility that Liam will continue to pursue Hope and try to change her mind. This may eventually disturb Hope’s wedding with Carter. Moreover, Thomas’s return to the storyline is expected to add more drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge and Carter decide to disagree

Monday, August 25, 2025, saw Carter complaining about Hope spending too much time with Liam. He emphasized that he was getting impatient to marry Hope. The soap’s spoilers suggest that Carter will likely offer to elope with Hope. While Hope may not elope, she may speed up her wedding plans.

Meanwhile, after overhearing Carter’s plea for Hope, Ridge may express his dislike for his friend’s choice. Leaning on his past aversion for Hope over the coup, Ridge may urge the Forrester Creations’ COO to shake his love off and look for better. In response, Carter may question the Forrester CEO about his plan to wed Taylor while loving Brooke.

Since Ridge has as yet not broken up with Taylor and is keeping Brooke’s future hanging, Carter’s barbs may hit the spot. As such, the two friends may agree on a deal to never discuss each other’s love lives or interfere.

Stay tuned to CBS to watch Hope trying to juggle more than one romantic offer while Will tries to find answers to his pursuit on The Bold and the Beautiful.