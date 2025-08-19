The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 19 to 29, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Clockwise from left, Sheila, Brooke, Ridge, Will and Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful

Deceptions are slated to shake up the future and destroy lives on The Bold and the Beautiful. With Luna embarking on her misguided plan to get close to Will, too many lives will be affected before her grandmothers discover her.

In the meantime, romantic relationship will evade Electra as Luna plays her nasty trick. Elsewhere, Ridge’s actions will leave Brooke baffled. At the same time, Carter and Hope’s bond may move towards a rift soon.

The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful found Ridge saving Brooke from her drowning accident and declare his love. Back home, Ridge failed to inform Taylor about getting back with Brooke. At the same time, Nick proposed marriage to Brooke with a ring. The latter did not accept the proposal so far.

Meanwhile, Luna woke up from her coma and her grandmothers nursed her to good health. While Li advised her to stay hidden and not obsess about Finn and Will, Sheila gave her information on Will for amusement.

However, Luna formulated a plan to crash Will’s congratulatory party after learning from Sheila about the celebration.

The long-running CBS soap saw Luna camouflage herself as a waitress and attend the party. She proceeded to get Will drunk on the high-potency banned alcohol.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Luna puts her sinister scheme to action

Luna gate crashed Will’s celebration at Il Giardino recently, and pretended being a waitress. She served Will high-potency alcohol just as Zende opened a bagful of party masks. The upcoming episodes will likely see Luna donning a mask and letting Will mistake her for Electra.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest a heavily-drunk Will may want to get close with Electra. However, he may be unable to find the difference between Electra and Luna.

As such, Luna will take advantage of Will’s mistake and stay in close proximity. There is a possibility that Luna will encourage him to get intimate with her.

While Will may realize his mistake next morning, when he comes to his senses, he may be reluctant to admit that he slept with someone other than Electra for the fear of losing her. Whether he recognizes Luna and grasps that she is alive, remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Li and Sheila are rattled

After Li found Luna missing from her house on Monday, August 18, 2025, she called up Sheila to inform her. Sheila will likely guess Luna’s interest in Will’s party and her arrival at Il Giardino. As such, she will desperately look for her fearing that Luna may reveal herself and will be put back in prison. However, she may fail to locate the disguised and masked Luna till very late.

On the other hand, a worried Li will panic for the same reason. She may also wonder whether her decision to save Luna for a redemption was wise. If Luna takes matter into her hands and exposes herself, not only will she endanger her own freedom, but she would also risk Li’s career and reputation.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke is baffled at Ridge’s hesitation

Recently, in Italy, Ridge saved Brooke from drowning and dying. Moreover, he also proclaimed his undying love for her and promised to get back with her. Back home, after the talk of her rescue died down, Ridge went to Taylor.

Brooke hoped he would break off his engagement. Meanwhile, Nick proposed to her, and Brooke stalled him without accepting.

However, Ridge could not break Taylor’s heart in the face of the latter’s excitement to wed him. The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful will likely find Brooke becoming impatient with Ridge dragging his feet.

However, Ridge will feel torn to turn down Taylor in the face of her happiness for fear of another episode of broken heart syndrome.

Brooke is likely to inform him about Nick proposal threatening to accept it if her man does not man-up his responsibility. Whether Ridge breaks Taylor’s heart or Brooke’s remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to CBS to catch the emotional drama as Ridge is torn between two loves and Luna jeopardizes Will’s romance on The Bold and the Beautiful.