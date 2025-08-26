The Bold and the Beautiful recap (August 26, 2025): Hope rejects Liam, Carter names Ridge best man, and Will struggles with guilt

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on March 23, 1987, on CBS and remained one of the most-watched daytime dramas worldwide. The plot of The Bold and the Beautiful is based on the Forrester family and their fashion empire in Los Angeles.

In the previous episode of August 26, 2025, Liam confided in Bill about how his near-death experience made him reflect on his regrets. Grateful for a second chance, he admitted his desire to reunite with Hope and rebuild their family. At Forrester Creations, Carter asked Hope to marry him, showing urgency about their future. Ridge interrupted and later advised Carter not to rush.

Will struggled to recall the confusing events of the night before, leading to doubts about who he was with. Luna then revealed to Sheila that she had spiked Will’s drink, disguised herself in a mask, and spent the night with him, leaving Sheila deeply concerned about the consequences.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything that happened in the episode of August 26, 2025

Hope rejects Liam’s plea for a second chance

Liam told Hope that his near-death experience gave him a new outlook on life. He admitted that what he wanted most was a renewed family life with her. He confessed his enduring love, saying that their many years together had shown him who he truly wanted. Hope listened and admitted that she loved him and their family. She acknowledged their wasted time and misunderstandings but explained that she was now engaged to Carter. She stressed that Carter wanted a life with her, and she took that commitment seriously. Liam reminded her of their shared history and kissed her, but Hope was clear that her current engagement could not be ignored. The moment left Liam hopeful but uncertain, while Hope struggled with her feelings for both men.

Carter asks Ridge to be his best man

At Forrester Creations, Carter revealed to Ridge that he wanted to move forward with his future with Hope. He said everything had been delayed because of Liam’s crisis, but he was ready to marry her now. Ridge asked if Hope was having doubts, but Carter reassured him she was committed. He admitted that while Hope’s time with Liam troubled him, he wanted her to be happy and was ready to build their future together.

Carter then asked Ridge for a personal favor—he wanted him to serve as his best man. Ridge reflected on their history and admitted he once had doubts about Hope’s relationship with Carter. However, he agreed to stand by Carter’s side as a friend. Carter was overjoyed, officially securing Ridge as his best man for the upcoming wedding.

Will confesses his guilt to Katie

Will was still upset about the night of his party and what happened after. Katie saw that he was worried at work and pushed him to talk. Will finally admitted that he thought he had been with Electra that night, but later realized it might not have been her. He remembered a girl with a mask who came into his room, and at the time, he thought it was Electra.

Will felt confused and guilty when Electra later said she wouldn't go back to him that night. He told Katie that he would never hurt Electra on purpose. Dealing with the situation and having to hide the truth made him feel very bad. Katie tried to make him feel better, but Will's guilt grew when he got a text from a number he didn't know that said it was from his secret admirer. He had no idea that it was Luna calling after they had been out together.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.