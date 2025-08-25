The Bold and the Beautiful Recap (August 25, 2025): Carter’s Proposal, Liam’s Epiphany, and Will’s Puzzling Night

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on March 23, 1987, and has since become one of the most-watched daytime soap operas worldwide. The long-running CBS drama continues with its ongoing storylines of romance, betrayal, family struggles, and drama.

On August 25, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful aired another episode full of tension and surprises. Carter pushed Hope to make a serious commitment, and Liam told his dad that he wanted to bring his family back together. Will, on the other hand, was still upset after a confusing night that left him looking for answers. Luna told Sheila shocking things about her secret night with Will.

Liam Confesses What He Wants

At Bill’s home, Liam expressed to his father how surreal the past weeks had been. Recovering from the ordeal he faced, Liam mentioned that he was ready to move forward with his life. Bill gave her word that justice would be served. He admitted that when he thought his time was ending, regret overwhelmed him. With his second chance, he knew exactly what he wanted.

No longer indecisive, Liam declared he wanted stability and a renewed life with Hope and their family. His words confirmed Bill’s suspicion that his son was longing to rebuild with Hope. Later, when Hope visited Liam, he confessed directly to her that his love for her had never faded. He asked her to give them another chance at being a family, signaling a difficult choice ahead for Hope.

Carter Pushes Hope Toward Marriage

In Forrester’s main office, Carter held Hope close as the two reflected on Liam’s struggles and the relief that Bill’s son was recovering. While Hope expressed happiness that Liam was finally healing, Carter shifted the focus to their own relationship. He told her he wanted them to move forward and suggested that marriage should be their next step. His words carried urgency as he admitted he did not want to spend another day without her as his wife.

Ridge came in and interrupted the conversation before Hope could answer. He joked that the office was a place for romance, and Hope quickly left to check on Liam. Later, Carter told Ridge that he was upset that Hope was so close to her ex-husband and thought she spent more time with Liam than with him. Ridge told him not to rush.

Will Struggles to Piece Together the Night Before

Will was still upset about what had happened the night before in another place. He told Electra about their time together in the design office. Will insisted she went back to the party and that he saw her with a mask on. Electra denied it and joked that he must have thought she was someone else. She told him she had texted him, but she understood when he said his phone died.

Even though she told him that tonight would be the night they would remember, Will still had doubts. Later, Will ran into Lainey, who told him about the fun night she had dancing with Zende. Will was even more upset by her story because it didn't match up with what he remembered. At the same time, Ivy heard Electra say that Will was so crazy that he thought she had come back. The mystery was made even more complicated by the fact that no one knew who really visited Will that night.

Luna Reveals the Truth Behind the Mask

Luna met Sheila at Li's house and told her the shocking details of what she had been doing behind her back. Luna said she put on a mask to get into the party and even spiked Will's drink before things got worse. In order for Will not to know who she was, she slipped into Will's bed after Electra left while wearing Electra's mask, she told Sheila. Luna went on and on about how amazing the night was, but Sheila was shocked.

When pushed further, Luna said that Will thought he was with Electra and never knew the truth. She mentioned that she only needed one night with Will. However, she knew that her actions could make everything different. Sheila warned her granddaughter that something bad was going to happen.

