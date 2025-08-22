The Bold and the Beautiful recap (August 22, 2025): Will’s hangover shock, Electra’s confusion, and Luna’s secret revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful is an American soap opera that first premiered on March 23, 1987. The series has aired for decades on CBS, drawing millions of viewers worldwide with its engaging drama and family feuds.

In the episode that aired on August 21, Luna's sneaky plan worked. She pretended to be Electra to take advantage of the fact that Will was drunk at the party. Will thought he was with Electra, but he ended up spending the night with Luna. At the same time, Deacon and Sheila talked about how Will was acting, and Electra sent Will a heartfelt text message without knowing what had really happened. The episode set the stage for even more chaos and despair as secrets began to come out.

After a crazy night out, Will has more problems than he thought he would in the episode that aired on August 22, 2025. Electra is ready to take a romantic step forward, but she gets lost. Sheila is trying to get Luna to admit to her bad behavior, but Luna is keeping it a secret. These things lead to shocking news that puts relationships and trust at risk all over Forrester Creations.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (August 22, 2025)

Will wakes up with a hangover and missing memories

This morning, Will wakes up in Deacon's empty apartment. He is still tired from the night before. This is the beginning of the show. It hurts his head to think about the dreams he had the night before. He tells him about the party and gives him food to make him feel better when Deacon walks in. They were at the party together, and Will thinks she stayed with him all night.

Deacon agrees that things will never be the same again, but Will is still having a hard time remembering many things. As he gets ready to leave, Will is sure that the night changed his relationship with Electra. He wants to see her again at Forrester Creations because he thinks their relationship has progressed.

Electra Prepares for Romance While Will Feels Certain About Their Night

In Forrester Creations, Ivy likes Electra's jewelry design and is happy for her about her future with Will Spencer. Electra tells him how much she loves him and thinks he's ready to wait for the right time. She says she texted him but didn't hear back.

Both women laugh and say that he must be drunk and not aware of what happened. Electra greets Will warmly when he finally gets there. He is happy about what he thinks was a romantic night they had together and says it will be remembered forever.

Electra teases him about being drunk while she looks confused and smiles. When she makes it clear that she never went back to the party, the mood changes. That shocked look on Will's face shows that he knows his memories don't match up with her story.

Luna faces Li and Sheila while hiding her dark secret

In another part of the story, Li tells Luna that she sneaked out the night before. Sheila joins in and asks Luna what's wrong with being so careless. Luna lies at first and says she went for a walk. When pushed further, she says she was with a special someone. Sheila thinks it was Finn, but Luna says it was Will. She says she served him drinks at the party and that he didn't know who she was.

She says that last night was the best night of her life and that she did something for Will that Electra could never do. Sheila tells her to say more, and the two of them laugh in a scary way. To make things worse, Luna hides the real reason she did what she did. This makes Will and Electra more likely to fight.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.

