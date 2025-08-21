The Bold and the Beautiful Recap (August 21, 2025): Will gets deceived, Deacon’s party, and Electra’s sweet message

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on March 23, 1987. It is celebrated for its compelling storylines, dramatic twists, and complex character relationships.

New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful air on CBS in the US during the week. Platforms like Paramount+ make it easy for people to watch old episodes or watch shows whenever they want.

The Bold and the Beautiful showed another shocking episode on August 21, 2025, which put the sneaky Luna in the spotlight. As the drama unfolded, her carefully thought-out plan to seduce Will took center stage. Misdirection and lying were central to the plot.

At the same time, Electra put Will's love to the test when she sent him a heartfelt message without knowing what was going on in Deacon's apartment.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode on August 21, 2025: A glimpse of what happened

Luna’s devious plan actually takes place

Luna's complicated plan to get closer to Will culminated in this episode. She sneaked into Will's bed wearing Electra's old Venetian mask after seeing him drunk at the party. She used the mask to make Will think she was Electra.

Will was drunk when he looked up and thought she was his true love, Electra, and jumped into bed with her. Luna kissed him and whispered, "Tonight's the night."

Luna exploited Will's weakness without trying to be nice. Will didn't realize what was happening because he thought he was with Electra making love. Luna portrayed Electra well. She kept the mask on as long as she could to confuse things. Luna's lie worsened as Will's drinking impaired his judgment.

Deacon and Sheila's banter over the party

Deacon and Sheila were pleased with how well Will's party went when they got back to the restaurant. He was happy to hear that everyone had a great time and was proud of how much money they made that night.

Deacon quickly turned his attention to Will's behavior and said he was worried about how much his son had drunk. When Will said he wanted to keep partying by himself with Electra, Deacon was not sure what to think. Deacon went to check on Will and promised to keep him out of harm's way in a spare room.

Deacon told Sheila that there was no problem while she asked him if Will and Electra were fighting. He said many things, one of which was that he put Will to sleep to keep him from acting silly.

Though Deacon had already told Sheila that Luna was a bother, he quickly said he was sorry for bringing it up. It was a secret for everyone around Sheila to know where Luna was. That's why nobody knew what was going on that night.

Electra sends Will a text

As the party ended, Electra and Ivy talked about what had happened that night. She told her aunt that she wasn't ready for such a big step, even though Will had wanted to keep the party going in private. Electra told Will that she wanted their first time together to be special. However, he was drunk. So, it couldn't happen at all.

Later, Electra sent Will a very sweet message, telling him she loved him and couldn't wait to be with him the next night. In her words, she hoped that their first kiss would be magical and full of love.

Will was having a private moment with Luna, who was dressed as Electra and wearing the mask, in Deacon's apartment at that very moment. She didn't know this. The sad irony was that Luna was lying to Will in the worst way while Electra told him she loved him.

