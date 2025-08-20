The Bold and the Beautiful Recap (August 20, 2025): Will’s party spirals as Luna schemes, Sheila calms Li, and a mask switch shocks

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on March 23, 1987, and continues to be one of the longest-running daytime dramas on television. The show is about the Forrester family and the loves, pain, and betrayals that happen because of their fashion empire. It has looked at love, rivalry, and survival over the years, adding new characters to the mix of legacy families. The show's appeal comes from the way it can balance intense family fights with deep, emotional plots.



The drama got worse at Il Giardino on August 20, 2025. Will's party turned into a dangerous night. Luna planned in the dark, Sheila was having a hard time dealing with Li's growing panic, and Will walked right into a trap without realizing it. Three events shaped the episode: Luna messing with Will's drinks, Sheila's tense conversation with Li, and Luna putting on Electra's mask to corner Will by himself.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (August 20, 2025)

Luna spikes Will's drinks

Luna makes a quiet but planned move at the Il Giardino party to make Will's night take a dangerous turn. She is seen making drinks for him at the bar, but the waiter is worried about how strong the alcohol is that she is handling.



Luna tells him not to worry and says she has it all under control, but it's clear she has something much worse planned. She remembers a time when she put strong alcohol in Will's drinks. Luna watches Will dance with Electra while he keeps ordering vodka sodas. She quietly decides that this will be the night she takes charge of his fate. The way she subtly changes Will's drinks sets up what happens later in the episode. She is sure that this will be the night that changes everything.

Sheila and Li cash over Luna’s whereabouts

When Li calls Sheila in a panic to find out where Luna is, the tension rises. Sheila remembers talking to Luna about Will's promotion and the party they were going to have at the restaurant. Sheila tries to calm Li down by saying that Luna might have just gone outside for a walk to get some fresh air.



Li, on the other hand, is still not convinced because she is afraid that if Luna is found, it could have terrible effects. She tells Sheila that Luna might go back to jail if anyone sees her. Sheila tries to calm Li down, but she is clearly worried herself, and the conversation makes everyone feel more scared and urgent about Luna's disappearance. When Sheila goes back upstairs later, it's clear that she still hasn't found any answers, which makes both her and Li feel anxious and unsure.

Luna wears Electra’s mask to Corner Will

When Luna does something brave to get closer to Will, the last big event happens. Will looks disappointed when Electra leaves the party, and Luna watches from afar with a smile on her face. As the night goes on, Deacon sees that Will is very drunk and talks him into going to a room to sleep it off. Will trips and falls upstairs, not realizing that Luna is about to carry out her plan. Luna walks in wearing Electra's mask.

Deacon leaves the room

Luna is trying to control Will even more by not only taking on Electra's appearance but also her role in his life. Luna has a creepy smile on her face as she stands over Will. "Finally, Will," she said to herself in her mind. "Finally," shows that she's been waiting for this moment for a long time and is ready to take charge of everything.

