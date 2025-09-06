The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 8 to 12, 2025)

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from September 8, 2025, to September 12, 2025, reveal that things will get interesting for the residents of Los Angeles, and several plot points will unravel. According to the spoilers, Taylor Hayes will grapple with Ridge Forrester’s announcement that he would not be able to marry her since he had romantic feelings for Brooke Logan and wanted to be with her. Taylor would try her best to guilt-trip Ridge into staying committed to her and fixing their upcoming wedding date.

Meanwhile, Li Finnegan will try her best to keep Luna Nozawa from anonymously sending secret admirer text messages to Will Spencer. Will would reach out to Liam Spencer to track the address of the sender and end up near Li’s apartment. In addition to these developments, Liam would be dead set on trying to win Hope Logan back into his life and build a family with her and Beth Spencer. Hope would be conflicted since she was already engaged to Carter Walton, but she would also grow attracted to Liam.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from September 8, 2025, to September 12, 2025

1) Taylor Hayes tries to convince her fiancé, Ridge Forrester, to marry her, following Ridge's confession to her that he had romantic feelings for Brooke Logan and wanted to be with her

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from September 8, 2025, to September 12, 2025, spoilers reveal that Taylor Hayes will try to come to terms with the news that Ridge had asked to break off their engagement since he still had feelings for Brooke Logan. She would try to convince him that marrying her is the right decision for him and would also try to guilt-trip him. However, Ridge would try to soften the blow of the bad news by telling her that he would always love Taylor.

Ridge would try to assert that Brooke is his soul mate and tell Taylor that if he did not break their engagement, he would end up hurting her more in the future.

2) Li Finnegan warns Luna Nozawa to stop texting Will Spencer anonymously and call for more trouble while Liam and Will figure out the address of the sender

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Li Finnegan would warn Luna Nozawa to stay away from Will Spencer and tell her that he was off-limits. Li would try her best to keep Luna out of trouble, but she would continue sending secret admirer text messages to Will. Meanwhile, Will would ask for Liam Spencer’s help, and the two of them would figure out the address of the sender. Will would end up outside Li’s apartment.

3) Liam keeps trying to win Hope Logan back into his life and start a family with her despite her being engaged to Carter Walton

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, Liam Spencer would try to figure out how to proceed regarding his romantic feelings for Hope Logan. He would be dead set on getting back with Hope and building a family with her and Beth Spencer, even though she was engaged to Carter Walton. Meanwhile, Carter might confide in Daphne Rose about his relationship with Hope.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.

