The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 25 to August 29, 2025)

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Los Angeles. According to the spoilers, Will Spencer will end up waking up with a handover at the backroom of II Giardino and would try to piece together how he had ended up spending the night with Luna Nozawa.

Meanwhile, Carter Walton will plan to propose to Hope Logan, but Ridge Forrester will try to derail his plans. Ridge will have a conversation with Carter and try to convince him otherwise.

In addition to these developments, Bill Spencer will have a conversation with Liam Spencer regarding what he wants from life.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025

1) Will Spencer will struggle to understand how he ended up spending the night with Luna Nozawa and also keep the details from Electra Forrester, his partner

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from August 25, 2025, to August 29, 2025, spoilers reveal that Luna Nozawa’s plan of trying to seduce Will Spencer into spending time with her will pay off and she would be able to get him to spend the night with her in a backroom at the II Giardino restaurant.

However, since Luna had been wearing a mask, Will would wake up and find it difficult to understand who the mystery woman was with whom he had slept.

Will will be shown being worried and would keep the events of the night under wraps from Electra Forrester, his partner, and she would also be able to tell that something was off.

Meanwhile, Luna would also keep this a secret from Sheila Sharpe and Li Finnegan.

2) Carter Walton will plan to propose to Hope Logan, but Ridge Forrester will derail his plans

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Carter Walton will have a surprise planned for Hope Logan.

He would have plans of having a conversation with her and asking her to elope with him so that the two of them could get married as soon as possible.

However, Ridge Forrester will derail Carter’s plans and end up interrupting his conversation with Hope.

Spoilers reveal that Ridge will have a private conversation with Carter and ask him to slow down his plans but he would remain unconvinced.

3) Bill Spencer will have a conversation with Liam Spencer about what he wants from life

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer will have a long conversation with his son, Liam Spencer, about what he wanted to do in the future.

Recently, Liam’s brain tumor scare had proven to be falsely made up by Doctor Grace Buckingham.

Spoilers hint that one of the major things that Liam would open up to his father about would be wanting to chase his dreams since he had received a new lease on life.

The plot hints that one of his dreams could be wanting a reunion with Hope Logan and getting another chance to build a family with her.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.