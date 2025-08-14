The Amazing Race Season 38:Complete list of cast members

The Amazing Race: season 38 ( Image via Getty)

The Amazing Race Season 38 releases on Thursday, September 25, at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The new season will send contestants on various adventures across Europe. For the first time, the Emmy-winning series has collected a cast featuring all former Big Brother houseguests. As per a newly released press release from CBS, participants will reach new heights in Prague, skydive almost 13000 feet over Romania, and bathe like a king in Budapest.

For the first time in the history of The Amazing Race, the contestants will reportedly be competing in a task, even before beginning the race. The team that will come in last will be facing a hazard, as they will be required to compete in an additional task to avoid elimination. The Amazing Race Season 38 will be hosted by Phil Keoghan.

The Amazing Race Season 38: Meet The Cast

As former Big Brother contestants compete in the upcoming new season of The Amazing Race, here is the complete list of cast members.

Angela Murray and Lexi Murray:

The mother-daughter duo will be competing this year. Angela Murray participated in Big Brother Season 26 and soon made quite an impression with her iconic rant, where she called out Matt Hardeman. However, she was later evicted in sixth place after surviving seven nominations while being on the game.

Hannah Chaddha and Simone Chaddha:

Hannah was a part of Big Brother Season 23 and was also one of the key members of The Cookout alliance. While she managed to garner good attention on the 23rd season, she faced double eviction in fifth place. After the cookout alliance reached its goals, she was taken out.

Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber:

Izzy was initially not quite acquainted with reality TV, but soon became familiar with the show after she was paired with Cirie Fields. Izzy garnered good attention in season 25; however, she was soon evicted in twelfth place.

Jack Baham and Chelsie Baham:

The father-daughter duo will be taking on challenges in the upcoming Season 38. Chelsie Baham had earlier participated in Big Brother 26. Chelsie played the game well and even made history by becoming the first woman to win a civilian season of Big Brother unanimously. She was loved by viewers for her strategic and competitive execution in the game.

Jack Palumbo and Enzo Palumbo:

Enzo Palumbo garnered good attention after being a part of one of the most iconic alliances of Big Brother, The Brigade. He returned a decade later in Season 22, Big Brother: All Stars. Enzo was also seen in the first season of The Challenge: USA; however, he quit even after making it to the finals.

Jas Bains and Jag Bains:

The brothers and entrepreneur duo will participate in season 38 after Jag Bains made history for being the first Sikh contestant in Big Brother Season 25. Not only that, but he also made another record for breaking a nearly 20-Season record for most competition wins in a season.

Joseph Abdin and Adam Abdin:

Joseph Abdin was a part of Big Brother season 25 but was soon eliminated in ninth place after he was turned against by his fellow 'leftover'. Joseph briefly dated his fellow Season 24 castmate Taylor Hale.

Tucker Des Lauriers and Eric Des Lauriers:

Tucker Des has been one of the most memorable wildcard entries in the history of Big Brother. Not only that, but he also won the title of " America's Favourite Houseguest" on Finale night.

Natalie Negrotti and Stephanie Negrotti:

Natalie participated in Big Brother Season 18 but was later taken out over James in sixth Place. Natalie Negrotti went on to appear in three seasons of The Challenge and went to the finals once.

Kat Dunn and Alex Romo:

Kat Dunn gained considerable attention in Big Brother Season 21. She later got voted out in tenth place. Kat went on to create her podcast, where she interviews evicted houseguests.

Each former Big Brother houseguest will be paired alongside a loved one. These former houseguests include five people who made the jury, two recipients of fan favourite houseguests, and three winners. Stay tuned for more updates.