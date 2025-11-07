"That's family" - Physical: Asia star Justin Coveney looks back on a humbling moment with Manny Pacquiao and Team Philippines' journey on the show

Justin Coveney from Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@justin_coveney)

Justin Coveney reflected on a moment of support and guidance from Manny Pacquiao during Netflix’s Physical: Asia, sharing the experience on Instagram.

After competing in the ball-snatch challenge against Thailand, Coveney posted a clip showing Pacquiao wiping sand off his face while he was exhausted, alongside the whole team commending him. He captioned,



"Having @mannypacquiao himself wiping the sand off my face afterwards… that’s leadership. That’s humility. Then to have a team that just supports through thick and thin…that’s family."



He highlighted the dynamic between him and his teammates as they competed in a series of physically demanding challenges across the show.

Justin Coveney reflects on Team Philippines’ support and moment with Manny Pacquiao on Physical: Asia







Justin Coveney’s career and role on Team Philippines

Justin Coveney, known as the Flying Jeepney, represents Team Philippines in Physical: Asia and has a career spanning professional rugby and law.

According to Cinemaholic, he has been part of the Philippine National Rugby Team, the Volcanoes, since 2010, and has participated in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2013, Southeast Asian Games in 2015 and 2019, and the Asian Games in 2023.

He has also played for clubs in Japan, including Chubu Electric Power, Kamaishi Seawaves, Coca-Cola Red Sparks, and Ricoh Black Rams.

Off the field, Coveney holds World Rugby Level 1 and Level 2 Strength Coach certifications. In 2024, he led his team to victory at the Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU) 7s League and won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) title.

A month later, he returned to the field representing the Philippines in the Magellan Cup.

His professional achievements underscore his experience and leadership as he assumes the captain role for Team Philippines on the show.

Team Philippines on Physical: Asia

Team Philippines for the season included Manny Pacquiao, Mark “Mugen” Striegl, Ray Jefferson Querubin, Robyn Lauren Brown, Lara Lorraine Deang Liwanag, Justin Hernandez, and Justin Coveney.

The group competed against athletes from eight countries in grueling physical challenges, combining strategic planning with endurance.

In his latest Instagram post, Coveney described the support he received from the team, who supported him "through thick and thin." During the ball-snatch challenge, he noted,



"I was so exhausted I could barely remember anything after that death match. Watching it back humbled me."



He noted his reliance on both the guidance of Pacquiao and the collaborative efforts of his teammates.

The team’s composition includes athletes with varied backgrounds: Pacquiao as a professional boxer, Striegl in sambo, Querubin as the Philippines’ Strongest Man winner, Brown in track, Liwanag in CrossFit, Hernandez as a CrossFit Games athlete, and Coveney in rugby.

Each member contributed skills relevant to the different challenges featured in the series.

Personal life and public engagement

Beyond his athletic career, Coveney maintains a family life with his wife, Hadassah, and three children.

According to Cinemaholic, the couple married in January 2017 and welcomed their first child in June 2021, followed by twins in March 2024.

He shares updates on his professional and personal life through Instagram and Facebook, providing a view into his ongoing participation in both sports and family milestones.

In September 2025, on Instagram, he wrote,



"Behind every strong man is an even stronger woman. Grateful every day for my #1 supporter. I love you."



Coveney also emphasized his personal connections in his statements, noting his appreciation for his supporters and his family.

