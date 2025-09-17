Texas State University President issues statement as a student goes viral after prompting laughter over reenactment of Charlie Kirk's assassination

The male student reenacted Charlie Kirk's death at two different spots in the campus (Image via Getty)

A student from Texas State University has landed himself in trouble after recreating the incident of Charlie Kirk being shot dead. Notably, the person has been expelled from the institute and his identity is yet to be disclosed, as per the New York Post.

The act happened during a campus memorial event earlier this week on September 15, 2025. The male student reportedly slapped his neck and screamed, referring to the moment when the bullet hit the late political activist, and said:

“Charlie Kirk got hit in the neck, b**ch!”

The student repeated the same thing by going near a statue and falling to the ground, making it look like he had been shot. He eventually left the campus after saying:

“Fu** that n****r.”

Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse confirmed in a statement shared through X on Tuesday, September 16, that the individual is not enrolled at the institute anymore.

Damphousse additionally expressed his dissatisfaction with the act by writing:

“Behavior that trivializes or promotes violence is reprehensible and violates the values of TXST. It will not be tolerated. If this individual is found to be affiliated with TXST, appropriate action will be taken. Let me be clear: expressions that glorify violence or murder have no place on our campuses.”

Texas State University President responds to the viral video of recreating Charlie Kirk’s death

While the clip of the student started trending everywhere, Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse shared two separate statements on X.

Notably, the clip features the man being surrounded by a lot of people who came to pay tribute to Kirk, and a few people were also laughing while the student reenacted Charlie’s death.

Moreover, the general public was heard reacting at that particular time when the student fell near the statue.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott criticized the act by resharing a clip originally posted by The Texas One on X and wrote:

“Hey Texas State. This conduct is not accepted at our schools. Expel this student immediately. Mocking assassination must have consequences.”

Damphousse said in the first statement that he has informed the university officials to take the necessary steps to find the student as soon as possible.

Kelly gave an update on the matter in the second post, saying that although the student has been expelled, the university cannot comment on the “individual student conduct matters” due to restrictions of the federal law.

Damphousse also stated that despite taking action against the student, there have been allegations claiming that Texas State University represents the beliefs of such people and organizations.

Kelly replied to the claims by saying:

“These kinds of insinuations are unfair to our student body, and they cause some of our students to feel unsafe. Just as the behavior in the video was reprehensible, attempts to spread the blame onto innocent students are also unacceptable. The actions of one person do not reflect our entire community or the individuals in it.”

Meanwhile, a Texas Tech student named Camryn Giselle Booker has also been arrested after she was recorded in a video shouting at students who came to a vigil for Charlie Kirk.