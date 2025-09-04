Survivor 49 star Nate Moore reveals why he participated in the show, his strategy, and more

(L-R) Chloe Zhao, Victoria Alonso and Nate Moore attend The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton (Image via Getty).

Nate Moore is a film producer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has been a part of the MCU for more than 10 years, working on movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, The Eternals, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Captain America: Brave New World, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

In an interview with Parade on September 3, 2025, he mentioned his most dear film projects, saying:



“It’s hard, because they’re all your children, right? You don’t want to pick a favorite. Obviously, there’s movies that have really resonated, like Black Panther and Civil War and Winter Soldier, all in their own ways. I’m just proud to be able to be a part of these things and help bring what I would consider characters that people have a true affection for, and bring them to life on the big screen."

Nate Moore is a fan of shows like Survivor and The Real World. He has been watching these shows since their very first seasons.

Why Nate Moore chose to be a part of Survivor 49, and his strategy

Nate Moore's love for the show is one of the reasons why he chose to be part of Survivor 49. While talking about his love and passion for the show, he said:

"I can do this all 26 days."

Nate Moore used to watch season 1 of Survivor when he was a college graduate in 2001, and has consistently followed the show. From this, he learned that elements like deception and lying are necessary for effective strategy. He had earlier applied for the show but didn't get selected for the interview. While talking about this, he stated:

“Hey, remember 15 years ago?” But I actually was out of town for work, and I was stuck in quarantine because I’d gotten COVID, because who hasn’t? And my friends were like, “Well, why don’t you just take this opportunity to finally apply?” So I asked my wife, and she said, “Go for it.” And I did it, because [my wife], who I’ve been married to now for 13 years, I got her into the show as well, so she knows how much I love it. And I went for it because you’ve got to try. And I’m just so happy to be here, sitting here now, and be able to start playing.”



Nate Moore’s love and passion for the game is so much that he can play the game even if it is not going to be aired on TV; he would still be a part of it. For him, it is not about being in front of the camera, but about the game.

Nate Moore’s favourite moments in the history of Survivor

While mentioning his favorite moment in Survivor history, Nate Moore said:



“There’s been some good ones. Here’s a great blindside. When James Clement was blindsided in China with two gigantic idols in his pocket! They were plaques! I thought that was one of the better plays. And talk about a winner who maybe isn’t talked about enough. But Todd, the mastery he had of that season was pretty amazing, because he played the middle so well. And again, a great final Tribal. Him beating Amanda, who you on paper, you might say deserved to win. But the blindside, you remember those.

Stay tuned for more updates.