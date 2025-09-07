South Park Season 27 Episode 5 Release Date and Where to Watch

South Park has been one of television’s most fearless comedies since it first aired in 1997. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the series quickly made a name for itself with its crude humor and sharp political satire. Now in its 27th season, the show continues to surprise fans with bold storylines that feel both current and absurd.

South Park Season 27 Episode 5 is the next big installment, which releases on September 17. Anticipation is running high as audiences wait to see how the show will escalate its chaotic humor.

Release and viewing details explored

The animated sitcom South Park Season 27 will premiere its fifth episode on September 17, 2025, exclusively on Comedy Central in the United States at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET. The episode will also be available the following day on Paramount+.

While most of the details, including the title, are kept under wraps, the episode is expected to have its usual runtime of approximately 22 minutes. The ongoing season is set to consist of 10 episodes, with new episodes airing every two weeks before moving to the streaming platform the following day.

Comedy Central remains the official broadcast home, but Paramount+ has become the preferred option for fans who want on-demand access to the season’s episodes.

Cast and character details

Trey Parker continues to lead the voice cast for the animated sitcom since its inception, voicing characters like Eric Cartman, Stan Marsh, Randy Marsh, and also President Donald Trump for this season. Matt Stone voices Kyle Broflovski, Kenny McCormick, and Butters Stotch, while Mona Marshall and April Stewart provide the voices of the main female characters, including Sheila Broflovski, Sharon Marsh, and Wendy Testaburger.

The ensemble has worked together for decades, and their chemistry gives South Park its distinctive energy.

Story so far and what to expect next

The first half of the season has already delivered a string of chaotic plots. Episode one saw Cartman spiral after Trump canceled NPR. Episode two placed Mr. Mackey in an uncomfortable new role at Homeland Security.

Episode three followed Randy Marsh as he disastrously turned to artificial intelligence to save Tegridy Farms. Episode four pushed the absurdity even further, revealing that Donald Trump has been romantically involved with Satan.

The next episode is expected to continue a few of these bizarre storylines. The fallout from Satan’s pregnancy could lead to even wilder jokes about politics and media coverage. The strained relationship between Trump and Melania may also resurface, adding another layer of satire. At the same time, the animated sitcom may also shift its focus to pop culture.

As of now, no trailer has been released yet for South Park Season 27 Episode 5, leaving viewers guessing how the next episode will unfold.

South Park Season 27 Episode 5 promises another mix of political satire and pop culture parody. With its release set for mid-September, fans will not have to wait long to see what Trey Parker and Matt Stone deliver next. Whether watched live on Comedy Central or streamed later on Paramount+, the show continues to prove why it has remained a staple of adult animation for nearly 30 years.