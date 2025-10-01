“This is Dystopian”: Sora 2 video of Sam Altman stealing at Target goes viral, Sparks divided reactions online

The viral video of Sam Altman stealing from Target, created with Sora 2. (Photo: X/@GabrielPeterss4)

OpenAI launched Sora 2, a new video generation tool, on September 30, 2025. According to multiple reports, OpenAI is also planning to release Sora 2 as an app to compete with video-sharing platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Currently, the Sora app is an invite-only platform available in the US and Canada. The company announced that it will eventually be released in other countries.

The app is available on Sora's official website, and users need an invite to use it.

The X user @GabrielPeterss4 made a video of Sam Altman stealing GPUs from a Target store. The AI-generated video went viral as netizens noted that the short video looked too realistic.

i have the most liked video on sora 2 right now, i will be enjoying this short moment while it lasts



cctv footage of sam stealing gpus at target for sora inference pic.twitter.com/B86qzUGlMq — gabriel (@GabrielPeterss4) September 30, 2025

The user (@jborg_arts) stated that the video's accuracy was "dystopian" and that people should not support it.

"This is dystopian anyone who supports this use of AI is a monster," they wrote.

Netizens slammed the AI-generated video. One user (@cheenouwashere) stated that they were initially supportive of AI. However, Donald Trump's use of it made them change their opinion.

For the unversed, Trump frequently uploads announcement videos that are AI-generated. His recent upload was him announcing that the US would reportedly have its first medbed hospital.

Trump later deleted the video after people called him out for allegedly promoting the medbed conspiracy theory.

"This should scare a lot of people for the future. We already live in an age where the media is skewed," one X user noted.

"I was a proponent for using AI as a tool to help make things that would benefit humanity, but now we have the f**king president of the United States of America using it to make people say things they never did. Kill it with fire," another netizen wrote.

"Most viral video on sora in the first day and it's fake crime," one user wrote.

Some netizens seemingly enjoyed creating videos with the AI tool as they made TikToks, animations, and other types of videos with it.

"I tested the AI model Sora 2 on classic anime, the result is hardly believable... I can already see the hundreds of fanmades and parodies that are going to come out! Sora 2 is definitely a new step in AI anime," one X user noted.

"Sam Altman is playing 4D chess. Sora 2 is about to take over social media, the virality is guaranteed once this scales. Billions in ad revenue will flow straight into more compute, fueling the flywheel. In a year Sora 2 will be so efficient and cheap that margins explode. You can't out-accelerate Sam Altman," another user wrote.

"So, generating Sora 2 videos and scrolling the feed is my new favorite thing. I love it. The ultimate AI slop machine," one netizen added.

Insiders claim Sora 2 will allegedly create videos using copyright material

The Wall Street Journal reported on September 29, 2025, that insiders have shared that OpenAI has allegedly warned talent agencies and studios last week that if they have to ask the company not to use their material explicitly.

If they don't, then the latest AI tool will reportedly use the copyright material to generate videos. The insiders also shared that OpenAI would not create images or videos of "recognizable public figures" without their permission.

As of now, netizens have generated videos featuring OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, as well as cartoons like Rick and Morty and South Park, among others. Stay tuned for more updates on the new video-generating tool.