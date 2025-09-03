Sister Wives star Christine sheds light on her fallout with Meri

Christine Brown Woolley (Image via Instagram/ @christine_brownsw)

Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown Woolley is sharing her side of the story in her newly released memoir, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom. The memoir was released on September 2.

The reality television star admitted that she was in a dilemma whether to tell this part," since they have all changed so much since those early years.

However, she finally revealed that her long friendship with Meri fell apart over a disagreement about their children and 10 cents.

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Christine Brown Woolley sheds light on her rocky marriage with Kody, her long friendship with Meri Brown, and what led to its end.

Christine Brown reveals the reason behind her fallout with Meri

In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, Christine explains how a small incident evolved into a significant one that ultimately led to the end of her friendship with Meri.

In her memoir, she recalls,

"The dynamics of polygamist parenting can feel like a seesaw, and Meri, even with one child to care for, was the top wife in our polygamy pyramid," Christine wrote. "We followed her rules when she was around to keep the peace, but her rules felt punitive and unfair. I had to decide what was best for me and my family within a family, and it changed our relationship forever."

“One day, the kids went to the store. [My daughter, Mykelti, who was about eight, went up to the cash register, and she was maybe ten cents short. It was little-kid stuff—she was probably buying candy. The cashier, who knew us, spotted her the dime," she continued. "No big deal. But Meri’s Leon, who was also just a little kid—maybe nine—told Meri about it. Meri lost her mind." "She was mad that Mykelti had embarrassed her in front of the cashier, and that she had embarrassed Leon. She yelled at Mykelti, who couldn’t understand what she had done wrong. I couldn’t either," she noted.

Christine concluded by saying that it was something that she could not tolerate, and her inner “mama bear came roaring out as she yelled and asked Meri to stay away from her kids.

Christine talks about her rocky marriage with Kody Brown

As Christine gets honest about her life, her tumultuous marriage with Kody Brown, the reality television star, admits that there she still felt like there was a huge part that she kept hidden just to be a peacemaker, to make everything work.

“I think there's a lot of people that were in situations like mine, men and women, and people just in general who were in, are in relationships where they feel less than, or they feel like their opinion doesn't really matter, or they feel mistreated. I feel like there are so many people like that, and I think overall, what I would love is for people to realise that you have to find yourself, and you have to make sure that you live life for yourself."

The brand new season of Sister Wives releases on Sunday, September 28, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.