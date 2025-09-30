Singer Ariana Grande calls out Donald Trump’s supporters with a scathing online message

Ariana Grande (Image via Getty)

President Donald Trump found himself as the target of one of pop icon Ariana Grande’s Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 27, 2025. It was a repost of a social media upload originally shared by podcaster Matt Bernstein, which poses as a “check-in” with Trump voters 250 days following the presidential election of 2024.

Launching into a sharp critique of his leadership and policies, the post pointed out that “immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed … trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear [and] that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all” under the leadership of the MAGA President.

The post then posed a "very genuine" query to Trump supporters: “Has your life gotten better?”

“Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved?” it continues. “Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier? Has the widespread suffering of others paid off for you in the way he promised it would, or are you still waiting?”

The 32-year-old Wicked star refrained from adding her own commentary when she reposted the political rant on Saturday, letting the original message speak for itself to her Instagram audience.

Ariana Grande has long been a vocal critic of Donald Trump

Ariana Grande has long been a vocal critic of incumbent President Donald Trump, and had supported his opponent Hillary Clinton when he successfully ran for office for the first time in 2016.

After Trump's win at the time, she warned her followers of “a very dark few years” ahead while encouraging perseverance and solidarity.

“Let’s please be active and vocal every day toward making each other feel accepted and loved for our differences. not just on election day. please,” she wrote back then. “it’s the only way we will be able to get through.” She also threw shade at the POTUS a couple of years later by reading the

Immigration and Refugee Law and Policy” book in the video of her album, Thank You, Next. He work has been appreciated by her mother, Joan, who insists her daughter is a passionate “advocate for humanity.”

In the 2024 general election, Ariana endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris, revealing to her Instagram followers on Election Day that she had submitted her Florida ballot early.

When Trump, 79, defeated Harris, 60, Ariana shared a heartfelt message of support for those feeling disheartened, urging unity, resilience, and continued advocacy despite the election outcome. She also shared resources for her LGBTQ+ fans.

After getting inaugurated for his second term in January 2025, Trump signed an executive order that further marginalized the trans community by recognizing only two genders, male and female.

Ariana had reposted Bernstein at the time as well, with the message stating:

“Okay, sure, whatever you say. But let’s be very clear: queer and trans people were here before donald trump and will continue to be here after he’s dead… whether or not you want us to exist is secondary to the simple fact that we do. the sun does not care if you sign an executive order telling it to stop rising each morning. it just continues to rise.”



Check in for more updates from the world of entertainment.

