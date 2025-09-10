"She's very competitive" - Jen Affleck on castmate Whitney Leavitt's nature ahead of Dancing with the Stars premiere

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik (Image via ABC)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 is premiering this fall with an interesting set of celebrities ready to test their dancing skills. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck is one of the participants. The television star recently admitted how the entire DWTS experience has been rather humbling eight weeks after giving birth.

Jen stated that she was confident she was ready to bounce back and was glad to do so because she felt like she was up and ready.

Jen Affleck has been partnered up with Taylor Swift Era Tours dancer Jan Ravnik. Jen has opened up about her dancing skills and revealed how she is pushing Jan with content while the latter is making her dance.

Jen further explains how dancing pro Jan has already done the crazy stuff, performing in front of millions of people.

Jen Affleck opens up about co-star Whitney Leavitt’s ‘competitive nature’

When asked about her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star, Whitney Leavitt, Jen opens up about her fellow competitor's competitive nature and how she is preparing for it.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Jen explains,

"I think we’re doing completely different dances, so she’s focusing on what she’s focusing on and I’m focusing on what I’m doing,” “The competition is for sure friendly. I mean, on my end,” she continued. “Kidding. I mean, who knows with her? I know she’s very competitive. I mean, she competed [her whole life]. She’s an actual dancer, so I think she definitely has more of that competitive nature.” But yeah, for me, I just am there to have fun.”

However, Jen is not afraid to give some tough competition to her The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star, as she said,

“I hope you know you’re going down. Just kidding. Bring it on.”

Leavitt is certainly gearing up for the competition as she has also shared her experience on the show in an exclusive interview with People Magazine, saying,

"I definitely feel ready, but I've never been trained in ballrooms, so that's like a completely different realm that I've never touched, but I feel like some of the dance skills that I like grew up with, like they're coming back, you know, there's a little bit of it in the ballroom stuff."

Jen Affleck talks about fun “run-ins” with fellow performers

As the reality television star is all set to make her dancing competition debut, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Jen explains how she already had some surprise run-ins with fellow performers.

“There’s a lot of people I wasn’t expecting,” she said. “It’s so funny. I ran into Dylan Efron, which is one of the stars, and because I don’t know anyone I was like, ‘Oh, you’re a pro dancer?’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m a star.’ I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’

“ I look over to Jan [and[ I’m like, ‘Who is that?’ He’s like, ‘You don’t know who that is? That’s Zac Efron’s brother.’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s crazy.’ Honestly, just, yeah, I think this season’s going to be great. There’s a lot of great stars, and it’s going to be very, very tough.”

All new episodes of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on ABC and Disney+ +. Viewers can stream the episode the following day on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.