“She will be missed” — General Hospital pays tribute to Monica as fans reflect on Leslie Charleson’s long run and memorable performances

Leslie Charleson aka Monica Quartermaine (Image via Instagram/ @generalhospitalabc)

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera, General Hospital, which aired on September 25, 2025, Port Charles bid farewell to one of the most beloved characters, Monica Quartermaine. As seen in the recent episodes of General Hospital, the news of Monica Quartermaine finally broke out, which had left everyone in shock.

Monica Quartermaone was a beloved character on the show, portrayed by Leslie Charleson, who passed away this year on January 12, 2025. On the show, the character was shown critically ill, who has been in her room for several months, and finally, in the recent episode, they declared the character was dead, and she passed away silently in her sleep.

Recently, everyone from Port Charles and beyond showed up for her funeral. Many fans also got emotional seeing the characters saddened by the demise of Monica Quartermaine. Several fans went on social media and shared their views about the same.

A fan named William Buzard-Thomas commented on a Facebook fan post:

“I love Jason you can tell he's tears are the real thing hes heart is hurting because of the real death of Monica . She will be missed she was a legend”



William commented on a post shared by another fan named Stephanie Hurter, who shared a photo of a very emotional Jason and captioned it with

“⚘️ Goodbye Monica.

(Leslie Charleson)

Your fans will miss you.

Thanks for the memories.

Volume up.

🎭 😢 📺”

Many fans of the soap opera General Hospital also shared their thought about the character. Though they knew it was coming, they were saddened to see this. They wrote:

Anyhow, one moment that stuck with the fans the most was when Jason had a tear in his eye. Jason is a character known for his strong and resilient behavior. Many fans were quick to notice this and commented on the same. They wrote:

About Leslie Charleson and her character Monica Quartermaine on General Hospital

This year, on January 12, 2025, the actress Lielie Charleson passed away due to sequelae of blunt head trauma, as per reports by TMZ. That is, the actress had the effects of a long-term injury that caused her death.

Recently, a funeral was organized for Monica following the onscreen death of the character. Meanwhile, General Hospital posted a video on their Instagram, honoring the character, and captioned it with,

“Tune in today as Port Charles says goodbye to Monica Quartermaine and we honor our friend, Leslie Charleson.”

Monica Quartermaine is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character was introduced in 1976 by Patsy Rahn. However, the following year, the character was taken over by Leslie Charleson, who had been portraying the character ever since.

While actresses like Patty McCormack and Holly Kaplan briefly portrayed the role, Monica Quartermaine has long stood as one of General Hospital’s most enduring and central figures.

Through the decades, Monica has been woven into some of the soap’s most memorable storylines. She endured the gripping serial killer saga, faced a deeply personal and emotional battle with breast cancer, and was at the core of one of the show’s most dramatic love triangles with Alan and Rick.

Beyond her romantic entanglements, Monica struggled with the challenges of raising her sons, A.J. and Jason, often on her own, while also carrying the immense responsibility of upholding the Quartermaine family legacy.

Catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu

