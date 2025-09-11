"She was really distraught" - Big Brother alum Tyler Crispen reflects on Rachel Reilly's elimination

Fan favorite Big Brother houseguest Tyler Crispen recently made a surprising appearance on the show. Tyler Crispen was a part of Big Brother All Stars season 22 and is also the runner-up of Big Brother season 20. The former Big Brother alum was called in for a last-minute twist as he hosted a Head of Household competition. The competition was followed by an unexpected twist of events, as it ultimately led to veteran Rachel Reilly’s elimination.

In a new podcast session of The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp, the former contestant admitted that he was in complete shock when Reilly's elimination was announced, as he was, admittedly, completely clueless about it.

However, Tyler was the only one there who consoled Rachel as he admitted that it can be an emotionally jarring moment when one gets eliminated.

Tyler Crispen gets candid about Rachel Reilly’s elimination

In a podcast session of The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp, Tyler Crispen admitted that Rachel Reilly’s elimination was surely unexpected, and it felt like an emotional rollercoaster.

"Once Rachel came out and the moment happened, it was huge. It felt like one of the biggest… probably top three most memorable moments that I’ve ever been a part of,” he recalled. “She was really distraught, and in that moment I was like, I know I’m a host right now, I gotta be professional, but I was just reminding her that she’s a legend in this game. It takes a lot of guts for her to even come back. I just wanted to be there for her. I could tell just how much it meant to her. It was really tough.” “It was so quiet back there too. They edited it together with all the music and stuff, but it was so quiet and just surreal to just be living in that moment,” he explained. “It was just such an intimate moment with just Rachel. She was in her feelings and everything just kind of hit her all at once. I was happy I was there to be able to comfort her.”

Tyler Crispen calls it “absolute insanity”

While talking about the big twist, Tyler Crispen had an interesting response as he shared in The Exclusive with Sharon Tharp,

“I had no idea I was going to be a part of anything this season,” “They called me last Monday and I was there by Thursday. It was that quick. They kind of gave me a little breakdown — like, it’s going to be the biggest twist of the summer. I’m like, okay, cool. And then once I got there and I was on set and in the green room and everything, they started giving me the host reads and stuff, and I’m like, this is insane. This is absolutely insanity.”

“When they told me that I was going to be the one there when somebody got eliminated, my heart kind of sank a little bit,” he said. “I thought maybe it would be a big group competition and one person would lose and go down. I really didn’t realize it was just going to be me. I was like Julie Chen-ing, saying ‘You just got eliminated’ to Rachel. I couldn’t have even predicted that it was going to go like that.”

Viewers can catch up on all the Big Brother 24/7 live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. Stay tuned for more updates.