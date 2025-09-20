"She obviously has Vince's ear" - Big Brother 27 star Lauren shares her opinion of Morgan post eviction

Lauren from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@lauren_domingue)

Big Brother season 27 star Lauren Domingue was evicted from the house alongside Kelley Jorgensen in a double eviction episode on September 18, 2025.

She was nominated by Head of Household (HOH) Morgan Pope, someone who had wanted her gone from the start of the week and had even convinced Vince Panaro to follow her wishes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on September 19, 2025, Lauren shared her opinion of Morgan, saying:



“I think that obviously as a person, I love Morgan. I think that she’s a great girl. As a game player, I think that she is a good game player. Obviously. I mean, she has made it this far in the game. She obviously has Vince’s ear.”



Morgan was determined to take out Lauren because she saw her as a threat to her position in the game. Consequently, Lauren knew her fate was sealed the moment Morgan won the HOH title.

Nonetheless, she tried to plead her case to the houseguests, but to no avail.

While reflecting on Morgan’s gameplay, Lauren added that she stayed up until five in the morning “running scenarios in her head.” To her, Morgan was “overly cautious” of her moves but was also “very set in her ways.”

Big Brother season 27: Lauren blames Vince for jeopardizing her gameplay







Before Lauren was nominated by Morgan, she was nominated by her ally, Vince, who was week 10’s HOH.

However, she managed to remove herself from the risk of being sent home by winning the BB Block Buster.

Although she put herself out of harm’s way, she was still not happy with Vince’s decision to nominate her, especially after he had assured her of the opposite.

Consequently, Lauren told Entertainment Weekly that she held Vince accountable for sabotaging her position in the Big Brother house.



“He could have put her [Ashley] game in jeopardy, or he could have put his final two in jeopardy, who has saved him multiple times, and he chose to put me in jeopardy instead. Even though he guaranteed my safety, I told him that guaranteeing my safety is not putting me on the block,” she expressed.



The Big Brother star was disappointed that Vince “didn’t return the favor” for every time she saved from eviction.

Lauren believed she was fortunate to have the opportunity to save herself with the Block Buster win.

Had that not been the case, she was confident she would have gone home under Vince’s HOH reign.

When asked if Vince would have taken her to the final two had she been inside the house, Lauren said:



“As silly as it may sound, I do think that he would’ve taken me to final two, just because I think the only other two people that he would’ve taken were Morgan and maybe Keanu, but he told me that he doesn’t think that he could win against Morgan or Keanu, and he said that he would take me over anybody else.”



But even then, the Big Brother star could not tell for sure since Vince backtracked on his promise of keeping her off the block.

However, despite the uncertainty, Lauren believed that Vince would have taken her to the last stage of the contest at least “for his own sake.”

Reflecting on her time inside the house, Lauren said that it was her “connections and relationships” that took her far and kept her away from the block until day 70.

Additionally, it was her ability to win competitions that safeguarded her position in the game.

As for her biggest weakness, she pointed to her fear of upsetting people with her actions. She believed she would have gone further had she been more determined about her decisions.

Stay tuned for more updates.