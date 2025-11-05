9-1-1 season 9 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

9-1-1 season 9 airs on ABC (Image via Instagram/@911onabc)

9-1-1 season 9 episode 5, titled "Día de los Muertos," is set to air this Thursday, November 6, 2025, on ABC. After wrapping up the intense space rescue arc, the show returns to Earth with a Halloween-themed episode blending supernatural thrills and emotional storytelling.

The 118 responds to eerie emergencies tied to Día de los Muertos. It forces them to confront their beliefs. Eddie begins seeing things he cannot explain, while Buck investigates strange noises in his walls that may not be as harmless as he thinks.

9-1-1 season 9 episode 5 airs on Thursday

9-1-1 season 9 episode 5 airs this Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. PT on ABC. The series returns after the dramatic space rescue arc, shifting to a Halloween-themed storyline. This week’s episode blends the show’s trademark emotional intensity with supernatural suspense.

It is the Día de los Muertos special that fans have been waiting for. It brings eerie rescues, spiritual reflections, and a few jump scares. Expect a spooky yet heartfelt hour as the 118 deals with unexplained events while their own beliefs are on the fence.

Where to watch 9-1-1 season 9 episode 5

The new episode of 9-1-1 will air live on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu. Viewers can also watch through live TV streaming platforms such as FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. For those catching up, previous episodes of season 9 are available on Hulu and ABC.com.

Watching live is worth it this week as the Halloween-themed episode promises a perfect mix of supernatural tension and emotional moments that connect back to the characters’ personal struggles.

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 9 episode 5

The 118's back on Earth, but things are far from normal. It's eerie emergencies tied to Día de los Muertos, and some things just cannot be explained so easily. Eddie has long struggled with faith and loss. His world of reality is turned upside down as he begins seeing things.

He is called to the scene of an exorcism. There, he must confront the possibility that the supernatural might be real. The journey may lead to some kind of spiritual awakening, as fans know he has been avoiding faith since Shannon's death. Meanwhile, Buck experiences strange noises in his home.

He thinks it is squirrels, but Maddie jokes it could be ghosts, until things take a darker turn. As Buck investigates, he may uncover something that is much more disturbing. The haunting rescues, mysterious visions, and moments of reflection make this episode a spooky yet emotional story. It challenges what the 118 believes about life, death, and everything in between.

A brief recap of episode 4 before 9-1-1 season 9 episode 5 arrives

9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 centers on Athena’s fight for survival and her emotional journey through grief. The episode switches between three timelines: present-day Athena floating untethered outside the International Space Station, Athena’s past shortly after Emmett’s death, and an earlier time before her space mission.

In the present, Athena tries to free the ISS escape pod. She wants the team to return to Earth. While doing that, her spacesuit malfunctions. She drifts away into space, running low on oxygen. As she tries to stay alive, she imagines conversations with her younger selves.

The younger Athena urges her to give up and find peace in death. Present Athena resists this idea. She says that despite the pain, the joys and love of life are something to fight for. With all the strength she has, she grabs a mechanical arm extended from the station. She pulls herself back to safety.

In the past, Athena worked with her partner McCluskey on a case involving a sniper. Both are shot during the investigation. McCluskey’s wound is fatal, and in his final moments, he asks Athena to “have the works” at his funeral, mirroring what Athena later arranged for Bobby.

He urges her to let go of her grief over Emmett. He wants her to open her heart again. After his death, Athena meets a man at a diner who shows interest in her. This hints at her readiness to move forward.

The episode concludes with the space mission ending successfully. The team returns safely to Earth. Hen reunites with his family, and Athena reconnects with her children, May and Harry, apologizing for her recent distance. Although she is still sad about Bobby, Athena decides to live and move forward.

Catch 9-1-1 season 9 on ABC on Thursdays.