Complete cast breakdown of 9-1-1 season 9: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

9-1-1 Season 9 is about Los Angeles' first responders as they face dangers in the city and space. The ninth season of this ABC series premiered on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with new episodes airing weekly. Angela Bassett portrays LAPD sergeant Athena Grant, while Oliver Stark plays firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley; Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman and Kenneth Choi play main characters.

The third episode, The Sky Is Falling, begins after Athena and Hen's Inaraspacecraft caught fire. Athena extinguishes the flames. However, the emergency hatch breaks. The crew was left without oxygen or a means of escape.

9-1-1 Season 9 main cast members: Exploring the main characters in this new season

Angela Bassett plays Athena Grant

Bassett's LAPD patrol sergeant, Athena Grant, remains compassionate in 9-1-1 season 9. Athena is known for her calmness in emergencies, but this season, she must cope with the loss of her husband, Bobby.

Bassett's career took a turn in 1993 with a Golden Globe-winning role as Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It. She was nominated for an Oscar for her roles in Malcolm X (1992), Waiting to Exhale (1995), and Black Panther (2018).

Aisha Hinds plays Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

Aisha Hinds portrays Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, a firefighter and paramedic. Hen struggles with personal issues like her marriage to Karen and her career.

Hinds has appeared in True Blood, Detroit 1-8-7, and Underground (2016), playing Harriet Tubman. She was lauded for her roles in Shots Fired (2017) and All the Way (2016).

Oliver Stark plays Evan "Buck" Buckley

As LAFD firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley, Oliver Stark struggles with his personal life and high-risk firefighting in 9-1-1 season 9.

Stark got his fame after playing Evan "Buck" Buckley in 9-1-1. His first professional role was in the 2011 short film Follow. The 2015 AMC drama Into the Badlands made Stark famous as Ryder. He made guest appearances in Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) and Luther, as well as Casualty.

Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz

Ryan plays Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz, a dedicated firefighter and family man. In 9-1-1 season 9, Eddie balances his life-threatening job with being a single father. His closeness to coworkers gives the series emotional depth.

In Step Up Revolution (2012) and All In (2014), Guzman had his break. He and Jennifer Lopez starred in the 2015 psychological thriller The Boy Next Door. With 9-1-1, Guzman moved to television and established his career in action and drama.

Kenneth Choi plays Howard "Chimney" Han

Kenneth Choi portrays firefighter and paramedic Howard “Chimney” Han. As he struggles with Maddie and work, Chimney matures.

Choi appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and Sons of Anarchy (2008–2014). Chimney on 9-1-1 was praised as well. Jim Morita in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) and Principal Morita in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) are among his popular performances.

Supporting Cast

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

Corinne Massiah as May Grant

Elijah M. Cooper as Harry Grant

9-1-1 Season 9:What Happened in the series till now?

9-1-1 season 9 has already delivered thrilling drama and emotional twists as first responders face challenges. After the Inara spacecraft carrying Athena (Angela Bassett) and Hen (Aisha Hinds) caught fire, Episode 3 "The Sky Is Falling" begins. Athena puts out the fire, but the emergency hatch breaks, leaving the crew without oxygen or a means of escape.

Karen (Tracie Thoms) and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) try to save Earth despite Tripp Houser's (Mark Consuelos) indifference. They pursue Inara's contact relentlessly. Karen suggests leading them to the International Space Station since the spacecraft cannot return to Earth. After intense teamwork, the astronauts reach the ISS, but a space debris field threatens them.

Emergency situations include a subway collapse caused by falling space debris in Los Angeles, which the 118 team responds to. As in the previous season, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) must amputate a woman's leg to save her life. This episode delves into the personal lives of the characters and their perilous rescues.

May (Corinne Massiah) advances in the team by running the fire station as an emergency clinic. Throughout the season, the team faces emotional and physical challenges with the Inara rescue.

9-1-1 season 9 episodes are available to stream on ABC.