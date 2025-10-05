Shark Tank update : What happened to Flora Plant after the show?

Lori Greiner (Image via Getty)

Flora Plant Monitoring appeared on Shark Tank Season 15 as a smart sensor and app system designed to help people keep their plants healthy.

In his pitch, founder Aabesh De described how many plant owners lose their plants because they don’t know the right care steps. The Flora Pod checks moisture, light, temperature, and humidity, then sends the data to an app that offers real-time care tips.

This update from Shark Tank Blog (August 1, 2025) reviews what happened to Flora after the show and how the company has changed since its appearance.

On the program, Aabesh asked for $300,000 for 10% equity. After some back and forth, he and Lori Greiner agreed to $300,000 for 15% equity, 5% in advisory shares, plus a $2 royalty per unit until she recoups her investment.

The pitch also highlighted that the app works on its own but offers the full experience with the hardware. At the time, Flora had 225,000 users, including 3,000 paying subscribers, and had brought in $192,000 in revenue.

From pitch to rapid growth and expanded reach after Shark Tank

Flora’s pitch showed the sharks a combined hardware and software product: a $49 sensor pod costing $28 to make, with plans to lower it to $14 as production scaled. The app came in free and premium tiers, with the premium priced at $10 per month or $60 per year.

During the segment, Kevin O’Leary questioned the $49 price tag, but Aabesh said one sensor could be moved between plants, which he felt justified the cost.

Most sharks opted out due to a lack of personal interest or concerns about a hardware-subscription model. Barbara Corcoran said she liked the idea but did not want to invest, while Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban passed because they don’t own plants.

That left Lori Greiner, who negotiated to invest $300,000 for 15% equity, 5% advisory shares, and a $2 per unit royalty.

After airing, Flora experienced what Aabesh called a “huge benefit” from the exposure. In an interview with Shark Tank Blog he said,

“Sales have jumped more than 500% across the board compared to the last month.” He also reported, “We’ve added more than 10,000 downloads due to the Shark Tank spike.”

Aabesh described pitching on the show as “an amazing experience” and “a dream come true.”

According to PitchBook data cited in the update, Lori’s investment officially went through on February 21, 2024. Flora also became a finalist at the Nashville NEXT Awards in 2024 and joined the Nashville Entrepreneur Center’s InFlight program.

This connection helped the company secure a vendor partnership with Home Depot, making the Flora Pod available through one of the largest home-improvement chains in the country and expanding its reach beyond direct-to-consumer sales.

Current Status, setbacks, and public presence in 2025

By late 2024 and early 2025, Flora faced a mixed picture of progress and challenges.

The August 2025 Shark Tank Blog update reported that while the apps on iOS and Android continued to receive bug-fix updates, the last known iOS update in March 2025, the company’s main website showed layout and security issues, with parts of the site non-functional. External sources noted the domain began triggering browser security warnings in early 2025. Despite that, the Flora app itself remained active and functional for plant owners.

Social media activity also slowed. Flora’s Instagram and other accounts became less frequent in late 2024, with the last Instagram post dated December 30, 2024. However, founder Aabesh De still lists himself as CEO on LinkedIn as of mid-2025. In June 2025, he appeared on CNN’s The Lead to speak about how import tariffs were raising costs for small businesses like his, showing he is still publicly associated with the brand.

