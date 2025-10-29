Selling Sunset star Nicole Young stands firm in her fallout with Chrishell Stause in season 9

Nicole Young from Selling Sunset (Image via Netflix)

Selling Sunset season 9, which premiered on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, is already making headlines due to Nicole Young's comments on Chrishell Stause's parents during an argument.

During a thanksgiving dinner attended by almost all the Selling Sunset members and hosted by Amanza Smith, tensions started when the fallout started to resume from the earlier episode regarding Nicole accusing Emma Hernan of having an affair with a married man.

Chrishell, Nicole, and Emma then entered into an argument at the dinner table, with Emma and Chrishell accusing Nicole of being on drugs. Amanza calls them out instantly, stating it's a f**ed up accusation, calling the comments below the belt. Nicole then shouted, referring to Stause's parents, saying that:

You're confusing me with your parents! You seem to be obsessed with drugs.

The next episode saw The Oppenheimer Group owners fire her from the brokerage due to insensitive remarks she made on Chrishell's parents, who died due to lung cancer in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

However, Nicole does not regret any word she said on that day, as she states in an interview with Netflix's Tudum,

I’m proud of how I stood my ground, and I’m proud of how I hope things will come across. At least I can walk away with my head held high.

Nicole hoped to “put up a mirror” with that comment to Chrishell in Selling Sunsets

In season 9 of Selling Sunset, as tensions at The Oppenheim Group reached new heights, Nicole Young, who was the center of one of the most explosive conflicts, reflected on the chaos, saying that:

When the back-and-forth stuff started, I was just like, ‘I’m going to stand up for myself at this moment. And I’m not going to be told to shut up and to stop speaking.

The evening seemed lighthearted and fun, but, as Nicole put it,

Unfortunately, as soon as Emma and Chrishell walked into that scene, it was like a dark cloud came with them, and the vibe immediately changed.

She recalled she didn’t expect the reaction from other women at the table, which was a shock for her, following her controversial remark during the heated Friendsgiving dinner, as she says,

I thought it would at least be like, ‘Oh.’ [A] stop-her-in-her-tracks kind of thing.

She quoted Jason Oppenheim​​​​​​'s comment on that: You should’ve just called her names. That would’ve been better, as he and his brother Brett asked Nicole to step away from the Oppenheim office. Nicole clarifies in the interview about what happened behind the scenes, as she notes,

That storyline was frustrating for me, because the truth of the matter is I was never fired from the office or The Oppenheim Group,” she explained. As independent contractors, the realtors aren’t required to clock in daily, so “not coming into the office and continuing to work and do business, that wasn’t a huge deal.

Talking about the comment she made, Nicole pointed out that Chrishell’s openness about her parents’ struggles with drug addiction during her childhood was an aha moment for her. She explained,

because it was like, ‘This seems like maybe her obsession with drugs has nothing to do with me. This might just be some unresolved, deep-seated issues from childhood.

She said her intention wasn’t to attack but hoped to put up a mirror.

Watching the season now, Nicole admits she was worried about her image, but then she adds:

On the flip side, it’s also something that’s just so easily verifiable by anyone in the public, if they wanted to look it up.

Talking about whether she has any regrets about her comments toward Chrishell Stause, Nicole clarified she still doesn't regret anything and is content with where she’s at.

On whether she will be seen on Selling Sunsets season 10, she replied:

My new priority will be Nashville, but it definitely won’t be goodbye to LA real estate.

Stay tuned for more updates.