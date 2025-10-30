Selling Sunset season 9: Chrishell Stause accuses Sofia Vergara’s sister Sandra of keying her assistant’s car in an explosive showdown

Chrishell Stause (Image via Getty)

The latest season of Selling Sunset has delivered one of its most dramatic confrontations yet, as longtime cast member Chrishell Stause accused newcomer Sandra Vergara — sister of Modern Family star Sofia Vergara — of keying her assistant’s car.

The shocking exchange unfolded during the season finale, sparking widespread discussion among fans and viewers online.

Chrishell Stause and Sandra Vergara’s feud takes center stage in Selling Sunset season 9

In Selling Sunset season 9, Sandra joined the Oppenheim Group as a new agent, quickly blending in with most of the cast — except Chrishell.

What started as mere tensions between the two ultimately led to one of the most explosive conflicts of the show.

This scene happened when Sandra was trying to clear the air and asked Chrishell whether she had offended her in some way.



“When I heard about coming here and meeting with you, I got excited because I spent a lot of time with a lot of the other agents. But with you, it’s been more limited,”



Sandra said during their on-camera meeting.

Chrishell initially brushed it off, explaining that she had simply been busy. But Sandra pressed further, asking,



“Have I rubbed you the wrong way or something?” She added, “It’s just a feeling I get. I just feel like a bit of resistance.”



Chrishell denied harboring any animosity, replying,



“I feel like I’ve been lovely to you. I think you’re reading into things. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter, though, just focus on your work. The friendships will come.”



However, the situation quickly took a turn when Chrishell decided to address something she claimed to have kept to herself all season.



“If you’re going to start this conversation, we’re going to have it.”



She said, retrieving her phone from her purse. She then pulled up a photo of a woman’s driver’s license and asked Sandra if she recognized the person.



“You guys used to live in the same building?”



Chrishell asked, to which Sandra replied that she did not recall.

Chrishell then dropped a bombshell,



“My assistant, she was like, ‘Wait, is her name Sandra? Oh my God, we used to live in the same building,’ and she told me you keyed her car.”



Sandra appeared visibly shocked and denied the accusation immediately.



“What?! I’ve never keyed anybody’s car. Not even an ex,” she exclaimed.



Chrishell explained that she wouldn’t have brought it up if Sandra hadn’t questioned her friendliness. She said,



“I thought it would be different with you, and I’m disappointed.”



Sandra, holding back tears, responded,



“The last thing I want is to disrespect you or come at you in any way, shape, or form.”



Later, in a confessional, Sandra expressed her frustration, saying,



“Chrishell seems like a person who believes everyone’s out to get her, and I’m not out to get her at all.”



As the two women continued their house tour, Sandra reiterated that the accusation had blindsided her. She said,



“The whole key thing was shocking. I’ve never keyed a car, that’s f--ked up. The last thing I want is for you to be upset at me.”



Chrishell maintained that she was simply defending herself.

Sandra tried to move past the issue, telling Chrishell,



“I was only trying to clear the air.”



Chrishell, in turn, gave her some advice about the Selling Sunset dynamic,



“I’ve been at the office long enough to know that, honestly, you do have to toughen up a little bit. Nothing matters but your success and what you’re there to do. Just focus on that, and when people see you hustling, that’s where they will respect you.”



Afterward, Sandra relayed the confrontation to co-stars Amanza Smith and Mary Bonnet, saying Chrishell had “snapped” at her.



“She thought I was antagonizing her,”



Sandra said, adding that Chrishell joked, “I’ll save it,” when asked if she had “anything else” on her.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Sandra addressed the car-keying allegation, clarifying that it was based on a misunderstanding involving her former neighbor, who happened to be Chrishell’s assistant. Sandra said,



“The assistant, my neighbor, was a very problematic person, and she was very difficult, and somebody keyed her car. And so she just blamed it on me, I guess. It was not me, I actually have an idea of who it could have been, but I had nothing to do with it. I’m coming with an open heart with this lady, I’m trying to see what’s going on, and she was upset about many things that had nothing to do with her. I tried.”



Sandra also noted that the tension resurfaced at the reunion after she commented on Chrishell’s “reaction face,” which reportedly reignited awkwardness between them.



“To me, it’s all very unnecessary,” Sandra added. “Seriously, nobody f--ked anybody’s husband here.”



The confrontation between Chrishell and Sandra has quickly become one of the biggest talking points of Selling Sunset season 9, highlighting the show’s signature blend of luxury real estate, personality clashes, and personal drama.

Stay tuned for more updates.



