Secrets of Celebrity S*x Tapes: Farrah Abraham reflects on trauma, money, and moving beyond her 2013 scandal

Farrah Abraham (Image via Getty)

Secrets of Celebrity S*x Tapes featured Farrah Abraham in its September 22, 2025, episode, where she spoke in detail about her past and what led to the release of her 2013 tape.

In an exclusive interview with E! News on September 23, 2025, Abraham explained that the experience was tied to grief, depression, and family struggles.

She recalled how the loss of Derek Underwood, the father of her daughter Sophia, combined with her complicated relationship with her mother, influenced her decisions at the time. Abraham said,

“I was letting my bereavement, the loss of my daughter’s father, my depression, my anxiety disorder that I was diagnosed with at that time, it was very much running my life.”

The tape, filmed with adult performer James Deen and released through Vivid Entertainment, made headlines and drew millions of views, but Abraham explained that her involvement was also about seeking connection.

Over a decade later, she reflected on therapy, parenting her now 16-year-old daughter, and finding new ways to take control of her narrative.

Secrets of Celebrity S*x Tapes: Coping with loss, family conflicts, and exploitation in early years

Abraham described how her vulnerability was exploited at a time when she was still processing loss and strained family ties in Secrets of Celebrity S*x Tapes.

She shared that her then-manager Gina Rodriguez suggested filming the tape, and she agreed because she felt unprotected and isolated.

“It definitely was a time when I was young, no one was really looking out for me,” Abraham said, noting her struggles with a “mother wound.”

She explained that working with James Deen initially gave her a sense of safety, though later she felt disrespected when he publicly denied any personal connection.

“It was the most disrespectful, screwed up thing a person could do,” she recalled, emphasizing that he spoke without her consent.

Abraham said her decision to eventually partner with Vivid directly was about regaining control:

“I was just like, ‘Hey, he went and he did this. So now let me go publicly, just take control, take agency over it all.’”

She explained that the move brought her backlash, but also financial independence, as she turned her notoriety into a business opportunity, including toy lines that sold repeatedly.

New beginnings through therapy, career choices, and family focus

Looking back, Abraham pointed to therapy and structured programs as key in reshaping her perspective.

She said that years of counseling and even time at a trauma center helped her reassess the people around her.

“You see, hey, what are these patterns that I’ve allowed in my life with people?” she said, explaining how she cut ties with her former manager and distanced herself from her parents.

Abraham emphasized that she sought “a safe space,” something she felt was missing earlier. Today, she balances her public work with parenting Sophia, homeschooling her, and encouraging her own projects.

Abraham revealed that Sophia is working on a book and possibly a film, saying,

“I think it’s time for Sophia to have her own biopic and kind of take that agency and take that voice of her own.”

Alongside this, Abraham continues to build her own brand, including OnlyFans, which she has described as a safer and more profitable outlet compared to her past.

“It’s millions,” she said in a recent podcast, underlining her ongoing success.

She is also preparing her next memoir and a talent-led documentary, focusing on her full life story beyond her early years in reality TV and the tape that first brought her notoriety.



Stay tuned for more updates.