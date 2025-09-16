Farrah Abraham shares daughter’s reaction to Secrets of Celebrity S*x Tapes

Reality TV star Farrah Abraham (Image via Getty)

Secrets of Celebrity S*x Tapes, the A&E docuseries, will soon air an episode featuring Farrah Abraham. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on September 15, 2025, Abraham opened up about how her daughter Sophia reacted to the program.

The episode is set to premiere on Monday, September 22. Abraham said her daughter, now 16, did not recall the events surrounding her mother’s 2013 s*x tape release with James Deen.

At the time, Sophia was only four years old. Abraham explained,

“My best friend, my daughter, she doesn’t even remember being there for any vivid conversations when I was trying to like unconvolute my brain and balance motherhood and all that.”

Abraham also revealed that Sophia gave her clear advice about family ties. She recalled,

“My daughter really had a word with me the other night. She just said, ‘No matter, like, with this episode coming out, like, do not go back to talking to them.’”

Abraham’s father, Michael Abraham, had made a public comment about the episode, but Sophia encouraged her mother to stay distant from her estranged parents. The series highlights stories of well-known celebrity s*x tapes and their impact on personal lives, careers, and pop culture.

Secrets of Celebrity S*x Tapes: Sophia’s reaction to her mother’s past

Farrah Abraham described Sophia as direct and thoughtful when reacting to the upcoming episode. The 16-year-old told her mother that she did not remember the period when the 2013 video surfaced. Abraham shared that Sophia emphasized the importance of avoiding unhealthy relationships.

“She just said, ‘Don’t go there, you know, don’t visit the circus,’” Abraham recalled.

This response came after Abraham’s father made comments about the episode. Instead of encouraging reconciliation, Sophia reminded her mother not to re-establish contact.

Abraham said her daughter has been raised not to tolerate situations she sees as damaging. She added that Sophia does not want to carry “toxic stuff on her shoulders.”

The episode revisits Abraham’s 2013 video with adult film actor James Deen, which was released by Vivid Entertainment. At the time, Abraham called it a private recording that was leaked, but Deen publicly described it as a professional production.

Abraham expressed disappointment in 2013, stating,

“After seeing James speaking about my personal video as a p*rn and not even contacting me before running his mouth, I have to say I am very disappointed.”

She further stressed her focus on motherhood and her career, distancing herself from Deen and the production company.

Revisiting controversies and ongoing impact

The A&E episode also addresses Abraham’s second video in 2014, Farrah 2: Backdoor and More. According to her lawyer at the time, the release did not have her consent.

The trailer for Secrets of Celebrity S*x Tapes includes a moment where a producer asks Abraham if her first video was “originally made to be released.” Abraham’s full response is not shown, but the preview cuts to a clip of her wiping away tears. It says:

"The docuseries positions itself as “an unfiltered deep dive into the most infamous celebrity s*x tapes, revealing untold stories, cultural impact, and how scandal reshaped fame, consent, and pop culture itself.”

Other public figures featured include Pamela Anderson, Kim Kardashian, Colin Farrell, Katie Hill, Mimi Faust, and Dustin Diamond.

Abraham noted in her recent comments that the project gave her space to reflect on the past while respecting her daughter’s perspective. She emphasized Sophia’s role in guiding her present choices, stating,

“Again, my daughter is just raised with not tolerating toxic stuff on her shoulders, so she just doesn’t believe in it.”

The episode also highlights the wider cultural impact of such tapes, raising questions about personal agency and the line between private and public life. New episodes of Secrets of Celebrity S*x Tapes air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.

