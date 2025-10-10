Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and husband charged with 16 counts of fraud

Edward Osefo and Wendy Osefo (Image via Getty)

Wendy Osefo, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Potomac, and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested in Westminster, Maryland, on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

The couple is facing 16 charges related to insurance fraud.

According to court documents from the Carroll County Circuit Court, the charges include multiple felonies.

One charge accuses the couple of giving police a false statement regarding an investigation into the situation.

The case started after the Osefos reported an incident of burglary in their home on April 2024.

The police reported that the couple filed false insurance claims for valuables such as hand jewelry and handbags from a luxury designer.

Investigators later confirmed that some of these items were returned for a refund or were still in the couple’s possession.

Both Wendy and Eddie were arrested and later released on a $50,000 bond.

Following their release, a representative for the couple issued a statement saying,

“Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits. They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues.”

The couple has not entered a plea, and no trial date has been set. Bravo has not commented on whether the charges will affect Wendy’s role on the show.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy's allegations are linked to the 2024 burglary

According to court papers and police reports, Wendy and Eddie Osefo called the police in April 2024 to report a break-in at their home in Maryland.

They told officers that several expensive items, including jewelry and designer bags, were stolen from their bedroom.

Later, police said that some of the items the couple claimed were stolen showed up in their social media posts after the break-in.

Investigators said a diamond ring listed in the insurance claim was seen on Wendy’s finger in a social media post weeks later.

Police also said that some of the designer items listed as stolen had been returned to stores for a full refund before the reported break-in happened.

A grand jury later charged Wendy and Eddie Osefo with 16 counts, including insurance fraud, planning to commit fraud, and giving false information to the police.

The indictment estimated the false claims amounted to roughly $450,000.

“The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court,” their representative said in a statement.

“At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.”

Both maintain their innocence as the investigation continues.

Network response and public reaction to the arrest of the couple

After the arrests, Bravo decided to delay the October 14 release of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, a new spin-off that was set to include Wendy Osefo.

The network has not said whether her episode will still air when the show begins on October 21.

Wendy Osefo joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2020 during season five.

She works as a political commentator and professor and has often talked about her education and career on the show.

According to her official website, she is the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Public Affairs and Community Development from Rutgers University.

In a statement shared with media outlets, her representative reiterated the couple’s focus on family:

“They are thankful for the concern shown and remain committed to addressing this matter in court.”

The Osefos celebrated 14 years of marriage in August 2025 and share three children. While the legal proceedings continue, Bravo has not announced any changes to Wendy’s status for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which premiered earlier this month.

