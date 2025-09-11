Rachel Reilly promises to be a Jury “Legend” after brutal Big Brother 27 loss

Rachel Reilly from Big Brother 27 (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 aired Episode 28 on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, and it featured the shocking elimination of returning winner Rachel Reilly.

The White Locust twist, introduced by the Mastermind, changed the normal flow of the game by forcing houseguests into a chain of competitions where one failure meant instant eviction. Rachel, despite her long experience in the series, became the player to fall short and was sent directly to the jury.

Rachel entered the season as one of the most recognizable names in Big Brother history.

"Big Brother has meant so much to me. I met my husband on the show, I have two beautiful kids because of it. I'm a winner of the game. I'm a legend. Kinda felt like I let everyone down," she shared while leaving.

Instead, Rachel’s journey ended when she failed to complete the Mastermind’s Maniacal Maze in time. Her exit speech included a promise to influence the game as a juror, showing that even after elimination, she intends to remain a major part of the season’s outcome.

Rachel’s game in Big Brother 27 ends in the White Locust Twist

Rachel’s downfall began when Ava Pearl won the first part of the White Locust twist, “Survive the White Locust,” earning safety and the power to choose who would start the maze challenge. Rachel privately told Ava,

“I need to go first so we can control this. If I start, I can send Keanu in last.”

Ava, however, opened the decision to volunteers and chose Vince Panaro instead.

Vince finished the maze and sent Lauren Domingue in next. Lauren also completed it, and then Morgan Pope followed with success. The order left Rachel to attempt the challenge with only 3.5 minutes on the clock. She struggled with the wheel in the maze and could not finish before time expired.

The Mastermind announced her elimination, making her the first member of the jury.

Rachel reacted with disappointment, telling Tyler Crispen,

“I tried so hard. None of these newbies ever listened to me.”

Rachel’s Big Brother legacy and jury role

Rachel's exit marked her third time playing Big Brother. She first started in 2010 in Season 12 and came back the following year in 2011 for Season 13, where she took home the $500,000 prize. She later played The Amazing Race with her husband, Brendon Villegas, whom she met in the Big Brother house. With the win, Rachel became one of the biggest players in the show's history.

In Season 27, Rachel returned, hoping to duplicate her previous success. While evicted early, she stated she was still going to play a major role as a member of the jury.

Before leaving the house, she told her fellow contestants,

“Don’t think I’m gonna make your jury round table easy. You’re gonna have to work to win this game. You’re gonna have to fight and get blood on your hands.”

Her promise to be a tough juror was consistent with her history as a bold competitor who often pushed other players to take risks. As she exited, Rachel concluded,

“Good job, newbies. Clap because the legend and the queen is leaving!”

With her departure, the game continued with eight remaining players, but her presence in the jury house ensured her influence would still be felt in the outcome of Season 27 of Big Brother.



Stay tuned for more updates.