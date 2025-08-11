Rachel Recchia hints multiple Perfect Match season 3 couples rekindled romances after Netflix Summer Break event

Rachel Recchia from Perfect Match season 3 (Image via Getty)

The Viall Files podcast, which aired on August 5, 2025, featured Perfect Match season 3 star Rachel Recchia sharing updates about her fellow cast members’ relationships.

Speaking with hosts Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, Rachel revealed that some couples from the show, who had separated after filming, have recently “got back together” following a Netflix Summer Break event in May 2025.

Rachel, who was matched with Freddie Powell from Love Is Blind and later Scott Van-der-sluis from Love Island UK during the season, did not name the couples but hinted that there was significant activity at the gathering.

“There’s a lot still going on… there might have been more drama at that Netflix event,” Rachel said.

She further added that filming had wrapped a year ago but connections and disagreements were still going on.

Rachel also noted that one of the rekindled pairings involves a Love Island cast member, leaving open speculation about whether it was Scott, Carrington Rodriguez, or Ray Gantt.

The final episode of Perfect Match season 3 will release on Netflix on August 15, 2025, when the cast’s current relationship statuses are expected to be revealed.

Rachel shares that Perfect Match couples reconnect at Netflix Summer Break event

During the August 5 episode of The Viall Files, Rachel Recchia discussed how some Perfect Match season 3 couples found themselves drawn back to one another months after the show ended.

She explained that the Netflix Summer Break event, held in May 2025, brought together contestants from across different Netflix reality shows. Rachel said that even from that Netflix gathering, there was still a lot going on among the cast.

Rachel described how some singles, who had separated after the cameras stopped rolling, saw each other again and decided to reconnect.

She hinted that “there might have been more drama at that Netflix event” than during filming, with “lots of people fighting, couples getting back together.”

While she declined to share names, she confirmed that one of the new or rekindled couples includes a Love Island star.

This led to speculation about whether the person was Scott Van-der-sluis from Love Island UK, or Love Island USA’s Carrington Rodriguez or Ray Gantt. When Nick Viall suggested Carrington, Rachel said,

“I don’t know. It could be Ray. I don’t know, you guys,” keeping the details open-ended.

Her comments have fueled fan theories ahead of the season’s conclusion.

Other cast updates ahead of Perfect Match season 3 finale

Rachel’s comments came alongside other significant updates from Perfect Match season 3 cast members.

Ollie Sutherland and Amber Desiree “AD” Smith from Love Is Blind confirmed their engagement in March 2025, followed by the announcement in May that they are expecting a child.

Another co-star, Hannah Burns, has revealed she is both engaged and pregnant, but she has kept her partner’s identity private.

She has said she will confirm who he is on August 15, 2025, the same day the season finale airs.

Hannah also claimed that much of her relationship was cut from the final episodes, meaning audiences may not have seen their connection develop on screen.

Meanwhile, Louis Russell, who appeared in the season, later joined Celebs Go Dating and is now in a relationship with Love Island USA’s Huda Mustafa.

With the show filmed a year in advance, the finale will provide the first official update on the current status of all couples.

Episode 10, releasing on August 15, is expected to reveal which pairs stayed together, which reunited, and which ultimately chose to part ways since filming wrapped.

Stay tuned for more updates.