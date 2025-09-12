Public asked to assist as FBI hunts Charlie Kirk shooting suspect

Charlie Kirk (Image via Getty)

Charlie Kirk's shooting investigation entered a new stage on September 12 as the FBI and Utah officials called on the public for assistance. According to major media outlets, investigators released new video and photos of a person of interest linked to the fatal shooting.

Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking on stage at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, an incident that shocked both the campus and national audiences. Authorities think the attack came from a rooftop close to the venue.

The FBI said they have already received more than 7,000 tips and spoken to about 200 people. They also announced a $100,000 reward for information that helps identify and catch the suspect.

Officials said tips from the public are now central to moving the case forward. President Trump, speaking on Fox & Friends, added,

“I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him,” while calling for the death penalty if convicted.

Despite these statements, authorities clarified that no official arrest has been made, and the search continues. The investigation remains active with new evidence under review.

Authorities’ call for public assistance about Charlie Kirk's death

On Thursday, the FBI shared photos and video of a person they want to question in the Charlie Kirk case. The person was seen with a black backpack, wearing a shirt with a flag design, and walking near a stairwell.

Investigators asked anyone who saw someone like this to come forward.

“We cannot do our job without the public’s help right now,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox said at a briefing.

The FBI also announced a $100,000 reward for information that could lead to finding and arresting the shooter. So far, they have received over 7,000 tips and spoken with nearly 200 people.

Officials said that reliable information from the public is now central to moving the case forward.

Vice President JD Vance traveled to Salt Lake City to meet Charlie Kirk’s family and later accompanied his casket to Phoenix.

Officials highlighted that the appeal to the public comes after initial confusion in communication, as conflicting statements were made about whether a suspect had been taken into custody. President Trump, in his remarks on Fox & Friends, said,

“Somebody that was very close to the suspect turned him in,” though law enforcement agencies clarified that an arrest has not been confirmed.

Evidence collected and investigation challenges

Investigators found a bolt-action rifle in a wooded area near the campus. They believe this was the weapon used in the shooting. They also discovered unused bullets with markings on them, but officials have not shared what the writing says.

The rifle is now being tested to see if it can be linked more clearly to the suspect.

According to police, investigators have had to overcome challenges because the suspect was first reported as arrested, then the FBI corrected that post.

The FBI asked everyone to focus on updates confirmed through evidence and fact.

Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was very influential in conservative politics and also worked at targeting young voters for the 2024 election.

His death has been moved to national news, while investigators continue to investigate the circumstances of the attack, and whether it had political motives or not.

Although investigative evidence has been collected and thousands of tips given, investigators said the search for the suspect depends on public assistance.

As the FBI stated,

“Every tip matters, no matter how small it may seem.”

With new images now available and rewards announced, the investigation moves forward under close national attention.

