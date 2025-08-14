I can’t shake the feeling Prater has something dark planned for Dexter and the line between hunter and prey is about to blur

The first season of Dexter: Resurrection has been a masterclass in tension, and the upcoming episode, titled Course Correction, hints that the danger is about to escalate. Six episodes in, the revival has delivered shocking twists, psychological games, and a growing sense that Dexter Morgan’s new life under his new identity as Ronald Schmidt could unravel at any moment.

The promo teases a chilling truth: Leon Prater may suspect Dexter, or the elusive Gemini Killer, is hiding something.

For longtime fans, the danger is crystal clear. Dexter Morgan has faced threats before, but Prater isn’t just another adversary. He’s a manipulative billionaire with a fascination for serial killers, a sprawling network of loyal followers, and the resources to uncover any truth.

And when someone like Prater starts asking the wrong questions, it’s only a matter of time before the balance of power shifts.

Prater as the lurking threat: Breaking down the Course Correction promo

The newly released Episode 7 promo wastes no time setting the stage. We open on Prater’s secluded mansion outside New York City, a place that’s part luxury retreat, part lair. A helicopter departs, leaving Dexter and the other members of Prater’s inner circle completely cut off from the outside world.

It’s here that Prater toasts “Lady Vengeance”, a chilling tribute to Mia, whose apparent death still raises questions. His delivery is warm, but the tension in the room is undeniable. If Mia isn’t dead, the toast becomes more than a farewell; it’s a warning that Prater knows far more than he’s letting on.

In a later cut-scene from the promo, Dexter’s unease grows when Prater initiates a quiet, almost surgical conversation on the bench side. Prater’s smile never fades, but his eyes, full of suspicion, study Dexter like a specimen under a microscope.

It’s the same look a predator gives prey right before the strike. The scene is followed by Dexter's statement that his route can only be taken alone, but that it doesn't preclude meeting certain individuals along the road, which is a clue that he wants to kill Prater and the other serial killers.

The promo’s most telling moment comes when Prater accuses an unseen person of “hiding something”. While the framing keeps us guessing, the tension points straight to either Dexter or the surviving Gemini Killer. Whoever the target, the implication is the same: Prater is circling closer, and he’s ready to act.

Meanwhile, back at the NYPD, Angel Batista isn’t standing still. He’s convinced Mia’s death was no accident, pointing to conveniently missing security footage as evidence of foul play. He even drops Dexter’s mugshot on Detective Claudette Wallace’s desk, a move that could link Dexter’s hidden past to the current chaos.

The promo ends with a suspense-filled scene: Gareth, Al, and Charley all staring directly at Dexter. Whether it’s suspicion, hostility, or both, it’s clear the walls are closing in. And if the group decides Dexter is a threat, his cover as “Ronald Schmidt” could crumble in an instant.

Dexter’s inner voice is also heard saying that this retreat will be shorter than expected while he smiles back at the suspiciously staring group.

This is where the episode, Course Correction, could pivot the season’s trajectory. If Prater decides Dexter is hiding something, the hunter-prey dynamic flips, and suddenly, Dexter isn’t the one controlling the kill table; he’s on it.

What is the series all about?

Dexter: Resurrection is an American crime drama mystery television series developed by Clyde Phillips as a sequel to Dexter: New Blood and the original Dexter. It stars Michael C. Hall reprising his role as Dexter Morgan, alongside Uma Thurman as Charley, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, David Zayas as Detective Batista, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

In addition to Hall, Thurman, and Dinklage, the cast features Krysten Ritter as Mia LaPierre / Lady Vengeance, David Dastmalchian in a dual role as Gareth and his brother, who are also the Gemini Killers, and a large ensemble of recurring characters who add depth to the web of alliances and betrayals.

The story picks up a few weeks after Dexter: New Blood, with Dexter recovering from a near-fatal gunshot wound and tracking his missing son, Harrison, to New York City, where Captain Angel Batista from Miami is closing in.

The upcoming episode, titled Course Correction, is written by Hilly Hicks Jr., from a screenplay by Hicks and Edith D. Rodríguez, and directed by Monica Raymund. It will be released on August 15, 2025, exclusively on Paramount+ with Showtime at 12 am ET / 9 pm PT in the United States of America.

The first season is set to consist of 10 episodes, each lasting approximately 55 to 60 minutes, blending psychological intrigue with the cat-and-mouse suspense fans have come to expect from the franchise.

With Prater’s suspicion growing, the tension between Dexter’s calculated façade and the dangerous truth beneath it has never been sharper. The episode, Course Correction, is shaping up to be the kind of episode where every glance, every pause, and every word could be the moment that changes the hunt forever.

