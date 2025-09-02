Dexter: Resurrection Episode 10 release date and where to watch

Clyde Phyllips’s Dexter: Resurrection is soon going to end as its finale episode is just right around the corner. Episode 10, titled, ‘’And Justice For All,’’ will air on Friday, September 5, 2025, on Paramount+. Starring Michael C. Hall as Dexter, the plot follows his secretly built new life after he was presumed dead in the previous show.

It's a revival of the original series, Dexter, and Dexter: New Blood, taking place 10 years after the events of the season 8 finale. Along with Michael, the other star-studded cast in this season includes Uma Thurman as Charley, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, David Zayas as Angel Batista, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater.

The previous episode, 9, titled ‘Touched by an Angel,’ continued after the cliffhanger of episode 8, where Dexter outsmarted Batista and went all the way down to hide his real identity as a serial killer.

The previous episode saw Prater arrive at the restaurant and learned about Dexter’s son, Harrison. With Batista following every step of Dex, he learns about his true identity and shares the news with Prater by visiting his mansion.

After he learns that Red Schmit is Dexter Morgan and the Bay Harbor Butcher, he keeps Batista hostage and instigates Dex to kill him. Instead of killing him, Dexter frees Batista. But Batista immediately attacks and starts choking Dexter.

Prater then shoots Batista dead and escapes with Charley. Before dying, Angel Batista uses his last words to curse Dexter: “Dexter Morgan, f**k you.” Dexter gets furious at losing another person from his past.

As no character is safe in Dex’s world, he now has his eyes on his son. The finale episode has a lot on a platter for Dexter as he now has to protect his son from this deadly game. The promo of its finale episode teased that the violent showdown would take place at Prater’s gala for the NYPD.

The finale episode holds a lot of suspense as fans speculate about how Harrison will help his father escape from Prater’s vault, and raises questions about whether the duo will survive the dangers of Prater and find their way out.

Release date of Dexter: Resurrection episode 10

Episode 10, titled ‘And Justice For All,’ will premiere on Paramount+ on September 5, 2025, at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT. Dexter: Resurrection also airs on Showtime a few days after its debut on Paramount+. Episode 10 on Showtime will air at 8 pm ET on Sunday, September 7, 2025. The finale episode will be approximately 50 minutes long.

Release date of episode 10 across various time zones

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Friday, September 5, 2025 3 am Central Time Friday, September 5, 2025 2 am Mountain Time Friday, September 5, 2025 1 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, September 5, 2025 7 am Central European Time Friday, September 5, 2025 9 am Eastern European Time Friday, September 5, 2025 9 am Indian Standard Time Friday, September 5, 2025 12:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, September 5, 2025 5 pm

Episode count of Dexter: Resurrection

It is a 10-episode series, with the finale episode just on its way. To catch up with the previous plot of the show, all the episodes are streaming on Paramount+. The show dropped its first episode on July 11, 2025, with new episodes released weekly, and the series is set to conclude on September 5.

Episode guide list of Dexter: Resurrection

Episode number Episode name Release date Episode 1 A Beating Heart... July 11, 2025 Episode 2 Camera Shy July 11, 2025 Episode 3 Backseat Driver July 18, 2025 Episode 4 Call Me Red July 25, 2025 Episode 5 Murder Horny August 1, 2025 Episode 6 Cats and Mouse... August 8, 2025 Episode 7 Course Correction August 15, 2025 Episode 8 The Kill Room Where It Happens August 22, 2025 Episode 9 Touched by an Ángel August 29, 2025 Episode 10 And Justice For All... September 5, 2025

How to watch Dexter: Resurrection? All about Paramount+’s subscription plan

One can catch all the previous 9 episodes of the show on Paramount+. The monthly (ad-free) subscription plan starts at $12.99, and the annual premium plan starts at $ 119.99. With minimal adverts, the cost for its subscription begins at $7.99/month.

The synopsis of the finale episode of Dexter: Resurrection reads: