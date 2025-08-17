Dexter: Resurrection Episode 8 Release Date and Where to Watch

In the darkness of New York City, Dexter Morgan continues his unsettling dance of justice. Episode 8 of Dexter: Resurrection, entitled "The Kill Room Where It Happens," will continue to tighten the wrap around our favorite vigilante's secrets.

Make a note! Episode 8 of Dexter: Resurrection will be released on Paramount+ Premium on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 3:00 AM ET (12:00 AM PT). Episode 8 will air on the cable network Showtime, on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET/PT. You will need a Paramount+ Premium subscription to stream it, which is currently $12.99/month or $119.99/year. Meanwhile, previous episodes are streaming on Paramount+ from July 11, 2025.

One can also add Paramount+ to your Hulu, Apple TV Channels, or Prime Video Channels for the same price. International viewers will be able to watch in select regions, like the UK, and will be able to watch it on Paramount+ around 8:00 AM GMT. Subtitles will be released alongside the episode, and it is expected to be around 55 minutes in length.

As Dexter attempts to juggle fatherhood with murderous impulses, viewers are on edge, wondering if the past will finally catch up to him, and here is everything you need to know for watching this thrilling instalment, and a look at what madness awaits as well.

Dexter: Resurrection - A tangled web of secrets

Set weeks after the game-changing events of Dexter: New Blood, Resurrection picks up shortly after Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) wakes up in a coma in New York City and simply wants one thing: to reconnect with his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). Unfortunately for him, Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) is hot on his trail, and as always, Dexter’s history of being the Bay Harbour Butcher still looms large.

In Episode 8, “The Kill Room Where It Happens,” Dexter recommits himself again, this time to being a father, and hunts down Al Jolly, who is the final serial killer from Leon Prater’s twisted club. Detective Claudette Wallace (Kadia Saraf) continues her investigation into Miami Metro’s history and is inching closer to Dexter’s truth, and Prater (Peter Dinklage) uncovers something that could put Harrison in danger.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips, a Dexter veteran, crafts this gripping revival, joined by executive producer Michael C. Hall and writer Scott Reynolds. Directed by Monica Raymund, Episode 8 blends intense drama with psychological depth. The cast shines with Hall’s chilling charisma, Alcott’s conflicted Harrison, and Zayas’ relentless Batista. New faces like Uma Thurman as Charley, Prater’s head of security, and Peter Dinklage as the enigmatic billionaire add fresh intrigue. Guest stars, including Neil Patrick Harris and Krysten Ritter, elevate the stakes with their sinister roles.

Recap and what to expect in Dexter: Resurrection episode 8

Episode 7, “Course Correction,” took Dexter to a remote mansion for a deadly retreat with Prater’s serial killer club. He eliminated Gareth’s twin (David Dastmalchian), spinning it as self-defence, while Prater revealed his obsession with killers stemmed from his parents’ murderer. Harrison, fueled to become a cop, met Detective Wallace at a criminology school, and Batista put the GPS tracker on Dexter's cab, tightening the knot. With a few episodes left, those threads will come together for a huge conclusion in episode 8.

Episode 8 is all set to ramp up the emotional and moral stakes. Dexter's attempts to steer Harrison into law enforcement will conflict with his dark impulses. Wallace's investigation into Miami Metro may find clues that make Dexter's actions look damming, while Prater's discovery (which could be related to Dexter's true identity, or Harrison's involvement in a murder) could upend everything.

The title, "The Kill Room Where It Happens", suggests a major showdown, probably in Dexter's kill room. With only two episodes to go, the season is barreling toward a conclusion that will ultimately change Dexter's legacy.

Where to watch Dexter: Resurrection episode 8?

