Powerball prize climbs close to $650 million with details on what the winner could keep after taxes

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 20: Maria Menjivar, owner, talks with a customer where a $1-billion Powerball ticket was sold at her store Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. The winner, who remains unidentified, purchased their ticket at Las Palmitas Mini Market at East 12th Street and Wall Street. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Powerball continues to capture headlines in the United States as the jackpot keeps climbing. As we head into the next draw, the jackpot sits at nearly $650 million.

As a result, many players are purchasing tickets in hopes of getting the right combination of numbers and becoming instant millionaires. While the headline number can be exciting, there is a lot more to understand about how much a winner will actually take home.

Lottery jackpots are subject to tax deductions and payout choices, which all affect how much a winner would be left with. Understanding these factors helps give players a better idea of what the winnings on offer really mean.

How the Powerball jackpot reached close to $650 million

The Powerball jackpot has been growing because no ticket has matched all the winning numbers in recent draws. Each time there is no jackpot winner, the prize rolls over, adding more money and drawing more interest. This cycle has now pushed the jackpot to nearly $650 million, making it one of the larger prizes in recent years.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2, with an option to add the Power Play feature for an additional $1. The game is known not only for its jackpots but also for smaller prizes that players can win by matching some of the numbers.

Jackpots like this often attract both regular players and new participants who are drawn in by the large prize. It is this mix of steady participation and big rollovers that has helped the jackpot reach its current level.

What happens when someone wins the jackpot

If someone wins the $650 million jackpot, they don’t get the full amount right away. Winners can choose between two payment options: annuity or lump sum.

The annuity pays the prize in yearly installments over 29 years, with payments that grow slightly each year. The lump sum gives a smaller one-time payment, estimated at about $308 million before taxes.

Taxes then lower the prize further. The federal government takes 24% immediately, and some states also apply their own taxes. This means the final amount is much less than $650 million, but still a very large payout.

What a jackpot like this means for players and the lottery

The growing jackpot makes the game more exciting for players, even though the odds of winning stay low. Many see it as a small chance for a big change, which is why ticket sales usually go up when the prize gets this high.

For the lottery system, big jackpots also bring in more money. A share of ticket sales supports schools, community projects, and other state programs, depending on local rules. This means even people who don’t win still help fund public causes.

Large prizes also remind winners to be careful with their money. Some past winners have faced problems with sudden wealth, which is why experts suggest getting financial and legal advice. Picking between a lump sum or yearly payments, planning for taxes, and creating a budget are all key steps for anyone who wins.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed close to $650 million, drawing attention nationwide. The actual payout depends on whether the winner chooses a lump sum or annuity, and on taxes. As the next draw approaches, excitement builds, and players will soon know if the jackpot is claimed or rolls over again. Stay tuned for updates.