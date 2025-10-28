Powerball luck strikes again at Green Bay’s Kwik Trip as another $50,000 ticket is sold

Chino Hills, CA - July 27: Customers line up to purchase Mega Millions tickets from 7-Eleven assistant manager M. Faroqui in Chino Hills on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 where Fridays Mega Millions payout is expected to exceed $1 billion. Faroqui sold one of three winning Powerball tickets worth over $528 million each back in 2016 when the jackpot reached over $1.5 billion. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

The Kwik Trip store in Green Bay, Wisconsin, seems to be on a lucky streak. For the second time this year, the same location has sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000, making it one of the area’s luckiest stores for lottery players.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Kwik Trip #1086, located on West Mason Street in Green Bay. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the drawing held on Saturday, October 25.

The winning numbers

The winning numbers for the October 25 Powerball draw were 7, 27, 36, 49, 56, and the Powerball number was 19. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

While no one across the country hit the jackpot — which has now climbed to $358 million — several players in different states won secondary prizes ranging from a few hundred dollars to $2 million. The Green Bay winner’s ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball, which secured the $50,000 prize.

A repeat of good fortune

This isn’t the first time that this Kwik Trip location has sold a big winning ticket. Earlier this year, another Powerball ticket sold at the same store also brought in a $50,000 win.

Local players say it’s becoming a bit of a lucky spot for those who buy their tickets there regularly. Many residents stop at the store for coffee snacks, or fuel — and some now make sure to grab a Powerball ticket too.

One customer told local media that Kwik Trip “seems to be the place to try your luck,” adding that wins like these give people a bit of excitement in their daily routine.

The growing Powerball jackpot

Since no one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has rolled over once again. The next drawing, set for Monday, October 28, will offer a top prize of $358 million, with a cash option of $172 million before taxes.

Powerball drawings are held three times a week — on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9:59 p.m. CST. Tickets cost $2 each, and for an additional $1, players can add the Power Play option, which increases non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Even though the odds of winning the jackpot are roughly one in 292 million, smaller prizes like $50,000 are won regularly by players across the country.

Wisconsin’s lucky run

Wisconsin has seen several Powerball and Mega Millions winners in recent years. Just this month, another $2 million prize was claimed by a group of players from West Bloomfield, adding to the state’s growing list of lottery success stories.

Officials from the Wisconsin Lottery said they encourage all players to check their tickets carefully, as many winners don’t realize they’ve matched smaller combinations. The Green Bay winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Winners in Wisconsin can claim prizes of $200,000 or more in person at the Lottery’s headquarters in Madison. Smaller prizes can be claimed at local retailers or by mail.

What’s next

For now, excitement in Green Bay continues to grow as the Kwik Trip once again becomes a topic of conversation. Many locals are already planning to pick up a ticket before the next drawing, hoping the store’s good luck rubs off on them, too.

The identity of the $50,000 winner has not yet been revealed, as Wisconsin law allows lottery winners to remain anonymous for prizes under $600,000.

As the Powerball jackpot climbs higher, all eyes are on Monday’s drawing — and some Green Bay residents are wondering if their favorite Kwik Trip might produce another big winner soon.