Powerball jackpot climbs to $419 million after no grand prize winner in the latest drawing

​The Powerball jackpot has gone up again after no one won the top prize in the latest draw. The jackpot now stands at an estimated $419 million, making it one of the biggest in recent months.

No jackpot winner this time

The latest Powerball draw was held on Saturday, November 1, 2025, but no ticket matched all six numbers.

The winning numbers were 7, 11, 23, 36, 64, and the Powerball number was 10.

While there was no jackpot winner, many players still took home smaller prizes. According to lottery officials, five tickets matched all five white balls, winning $1 million each. One ticket that added the Power Play option doubled its winnings to $2 million.

Jackpot grows to $419 million

Because there was no jackpot winner, the top prize has rolled over again. The new jackpot is now estimated at $419 million.

If someone wins the next draw, they can choose to take the full amount over 29 years or a cash prize of about $188 million before taxes.

The next Powerball draw will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. ET. Tickets cost $2, and the Power Play option can be added for $1 to multiply non-jackpot winnings.

Other ways to win

Even though no one hit the jackpot, thousands of smaller prizes were won across the country.

Powerball offers nine ways to win, starting from matching just the red Powerball number to matching all six numbers for the jackpot.

The smallest prize is $4, and it can go up to $2 million if Power Play is added.

Lottery officials remind players

Lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets carefully and sign the back to prove ownership.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. For larger amounts, the winner must visit a state lottery office.

The store that sells a big winning ticket also earns a bonus from the lottery commission.

Where the money goes

Money raised from Powerball ticket sales helps fund state programs like education, public safety, and community projects.

Every ticket sold contributes to these causes, so even if players don’t win, their money helps local communities.

Next drawing details

The next Powerball draw is on Monday night, and the excitement is growing as the jackpot climbs higher.

Players across the U.S. will be checking their numbers, hoping to be the next lucky winner.

While the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million, many players win smaller prizes every week.